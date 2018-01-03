‘The Fosters’ to End Summer of 2018 With Spinoff Ordered by Freeform

“The Fosters” will end its run on Freeform during the summer of 2018 with a three-episode limited event series, the cabler announced Wednesday. To continue the legacy of the show, though, the network has also ordered an unnamed 13-episode spinoff starring Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez.

“First and foremost, we want to thank our fans — our supportive ‘Fosters Family’ — and Freeform for fostering this show,” executive producers Joanna Johnson, Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige said in a statement. “It’s been the privilege of our lives to get to shepherd this beautiful family through five seasons of love, laughter, heartbreak, tribulation, and triumph — and message to the world that DNA doesn’t make a family, love does. All while allowing us to explore some of the most pressing social issues of our era. Now that the kids are growing up, it’s time to take them out into the world, to see them make their way into adulthood, continuing their search for identity and love, and the pursuit of their dreams and purpose in this ever changing world.”

The spinoff is designed to follow Mitchell’s Callie and Ramirez’s Mariana as they move on from their high school lives living with moms Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum). Although the new show will jump in time and focus more narrowly on only a part of “The Fosters” family, it is coming from the original producing team behind the show, so it is expected to deliver the same “secret sauce” of the original.

“[‘The Fosters’] wears its heart on its sleeve. It’s so bravely emotional, and there are very few depictions of families on television — nuclear or foster or blended — with the foundation of which that they love each other. They’re unafraid to be emotional and have characters that express they love each other, and they’re not stuck in time: they evolve with the culture and in many cases take on the culture,” Karey Burke, Freeform exec. vice president, programming and development, told Variety during the show’s 100th episode celebration in late 2017.

“The Fosters” was created by Bredeweg and Paige, who also served as executive producers and writers on the series for the past five seasons, along with Johnson. Jennifer Lopez also served as executive producer. Greg Gugliotta, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform.

“The Fosters” Season 5B premieres Jan. 9 at 8pm on Freeform and will conclude with its milestone 100th episode before the limited event wraps up the series this summer.