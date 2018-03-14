You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Freeform Announces ‘The Fosters’ Series Finale Date and New Cast Members

Danielle Turchiano

THE FOSTERS - FreeformsÕs "The Fosters" stars Teri Polo as Stef, Sherri Saum as Lena, Hayden Byerly as Jude, Cierra Ramirez as Mariana, Maia Mitchell as Callie, Noah Centineo as Jesus, and David Lambert as Brandon. (Freeform/Vu Ong)
Freeform has announced that the special three-night conclusion of “The Fosters” will premiere June 4 at 8 p.m. and conclude on June 6 at 8 p.m. with a “supersized” episode.

This comes on the heels of “The Fosters’s” fifth season spring finale, which was also the series’ 100th episode.

Freeform also announced that Abigail Cowen, Robert Gant, Susan Walters, Beau Mirchoff, Spencer List and Dallas Young are joining the fray when the family drama returns to conclude its run this summer.

Cowen appeared in the spring finale as Brandon’s (David Lambert) fiance, Eliza. Gant and Walters will portray Eliza’s parents, while Mirchoff and List will portray Eliza’s brothers. Young will play Corey, a “charismatic” foster child.

The three-night conclusion follows Brandon and Eliza — and their respective families — down to Turks & Caicos for their destination wedding.

The network has not yet confirmed if any of these new cast members will join Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez in the still-unnamed 13-episode spinoff that was ordered back in January.

The spinoff will follow Mitchell’s “Fosters” character of Callie and Ramirez’s character of Mariana as they navigate young adulthood years after graduating from high school. While “The Fosters” followed them during those tumultuous teenage years, the spring finale saw a jump in time to where they had both graduated.

“The Fosters” was created by Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg and first premiered on then-network ABC Family in 2013. Paige and Bredeweg serves as executive producers and writers alongside Joanna Johnson. Jennifer Lopez, Greg Gugliotta, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers.

Watch a first look at the conclusion of “The Fosters” below:

