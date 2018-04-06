‘The Flash’ Star Carlos Valdes Previews a ‘Dark Secret’ That Will Test a Core Relationship

Team Flash may have finally found a way to play on the same level as The Thinker.

Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Harry (Tom Cavanagh) have spent the better part of the fourth season of the CW superhero drama “The Flash” tinkering with the “Thinking Cap,” a device that has allowed Harry to see the identity of the Central City citizens who were turned into meta humans when Barry (Grant Gustin) came out of the speed force.

The fourth season has had a checklist story element to it as Cisco and Harry have figured out who the new metas are and then worked to stop them. As the season winds down, there are only two to go — one with “powers related to gravity,” Valdes says.

As if that wasn’t enough to deal with, Cisco will soon see further complications when Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) makes a return appearance in his life.

Here, Valdes talks with Variety about the new dynamic between Cisco and Thinking Cap Harry, the next step for Cisco and Gypsy’s relationship, and the return of Danny Trejo’s Breacher.

How does Cisco feel, going into these last batch of episodes, about working on the Thinking Cap?

Ultimately, I think Cisco came around to Harry’s logic — which is that the cap could be a pivotal tool in helping the team take down DeVoe. It seemed like the next logical step in taking down an unbeatable foe whose main asset is his intelligence. The important thing is that Harry promises not to use dark matter with the cap. That’s the agreement they come to. They won’t subject themselves to the same danger that DeVoe subjected himself to.

How will Cisco and Harry work together now that Harry’s brain matter has been affected by using the Thinking Cap?

There is definitely some growing pains in terms of Harry’s relationship with the cap — figuring out how to make it work better. As the episodes progress, even though Harry will be using the Thinking Cap, DeVoe will always find a way to be a few steps ahead of the team. It’s more a matter of Harry dealing with his own frustration. But down the line, a dark secret will come to light that will test the relationship between Harry and Cisco.

What can you tease about Gypsy and Breacher’s return to Earth One?

I love working with Danny. He’s such a personal guy and Danny does Danny really well. Just like with the last Breacher-Cisco episode we’re dealing with things that are vaguely reminiscent of in-law awkwardness. In this scenario Breacher’s powers are weakening, and Caitlin and Cisco learn that it’s because he’s getting older. Cisco is charged with the task of telling his girlfriend’s father that he’s getting too old.

Even though they aren’t on screen together a lot, the Cisco-Gypsy relationship really seems to resonate with fans. Why do you think that is?

I’d like to sit here and pretend like I know, but to be honest I only know part of the picture. I think part of it is there is a lot of chemistry and fire inside both of these characters. I think another aspect that makes it so appealing is that Cisco sort of represents this sort of nerd culture who — typically over the last 20 or 30 years of film and television history — usually doesn’t get rewarded with the girl. In this scenario, Cisco does get the girl and it’s not just any girl, it’s an amazing girl.

How is their relationship evolving?

This season has been the most challenging in terms of justifying this relationship. They’re leading a very long-distance relationship — between dimensions — and I think just like in the real world that comes with a cost. Some of these episodes, as we head toward the end of the season, deal with Cisco and Gypsy’s difficulties of making this work properly across dimensions, and how differing expectations of a long-distance relationship can really test the limits of it.

“The Flash” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.