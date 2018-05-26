‘The Expanse’ Moves to Amazon for Season 4

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE EXPANSE -- "Intransigence" Episode 309 -- Pictured: Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata -- (Photo by: Rafy/Syfy)
CREDIT: Rafy/Syfy

The Expanse” has officially been picked up at Amazon for a fourth season.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles Friday night.

The Expanse” is currently airing its third season on Syfy, with the cable networking having cancelled the series earlier this month. Shortly after it was cancelled, it was reported that Amazon was in talks to continue the series, which is produced and fully financed by Alcon Television Group.

“We couldn’t be more excited that ‘The Expanse’ is going to continue on Amazon Prime,” said Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. “We are deeply grateful that Jeff Bezos, Jen Salke, and their team at Amazon have shown such faith in our show. We also want to thank Laura Lancaster, head of Alcon Television for her tireless efforts. We are fully aware that this wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the staggering outpouring of support from the most creative, hardest working sci-fi fans around the world. From reddit campaigns to airplanes, we say thank you. It worked!”

Related

The story unfolds across a colonized solar system 200 years in the future, when two strangers become unwittingly swept up in a vast conspiracy. Based on the New York Times bestselling book series collectively known as “The Expanse,” written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey), “The Expanse” stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams.

This marks the latest instance in the past few weeks in which a previously cancelled series found new life on a new network or streaming service. Fox announced they were reviving Tim Allen’s multi-cam comedy “Last Man Standing” for a fall 2018 launch after ABC cancelled the show last year after six seasons. Fox also cancelled the ensemble comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” earlier this month, only for NBC to pick the show up for another season one day later.

In addition to cancelling “The Expanse,” Syfy recently ordered a series adaptation of the graphic novel “Deadly Class” by Rick Remender and Wes Craig as well as “Nightflyers,” based on the novella by George R.R. Martin. The network also recently launched the series “Krypton” and “Happy!,” the first of which is based on DC Comics characters while the latter is based on the graphic novel of the same name.

At Amazon, “The Expanse” continues the streamer’s push into the genre space. Bezos has tasked Amazon Studios with finding the next “Game of Thrones” rather than focus on more grounded dramas like “Transparent” and “Mozart in the Jungle” that have been the hallmark of its early programming slate.

 

Popular on Variety

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • THE EXPANSE -- "Intransigence" Episode 309

    'The Expanse' Moves to Amazon for Season 4

    “The Expanse” has officially been picked up at Amazon for a fourth season. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles Friday night. “The Expanse” is currently airing its third season on Syfy, with the cable networking having cancelled the series earlier this month. Shortly […]

  • Arrested Development Season 5 review

    TV Review: 'Arrested Development' Season 5 on Netflix

    “The Expanse” has officially been picked up at Amazon for a fourth season. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles Friday night. “The Expanse” is currently airing its third season on Syfy, with the cable networking having cancelled the series earlier this month. Shortly […]

  • Showtime Executive, Gary Garfinkle.Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS©2012

    Gary Garfinkel, Co-Head of Content Acquisitions at Showtime, Dies at 55

    “The Expanse” has officially been picked up at Amazon for a fourth season. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles Friday night. “The Expanse” is currently airing its third season on Syfy, with the cable networking having cancelled the series earlier this month. Shortly […]

  • KIM POSSIBLE - The cast of

    'Kim Possible' Disney Channel Movie Casts Its Dr. Drakken, Shego, Other Key Characters

    “The Expanse” has officially been picked up at Amazon for a fourth season. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles Friday night. “The Expanse” is currently airing its third season on Syfy, with the cable networking having cancelled the series earlier this month. Shortly […]

  • Ted Danson Remote Controlled Podcast

    Remote Controlled: 'The Good Place' Star Ted Danson on His 'Delicious' Role

    “The Expanse” has officially been picked up at Amazon for a fourth season. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles Friday night. “The Expanse” is currently airing its third season on Syfy, with the cable networking having cancelled the series earlier this month. Shortly […]

  • Josh Holloway Colony

    Josh Holloway on Season 3 of 'Colony' in Trump Era: 'It's Scary, the Parallels of This Show'

    “The Expanse” has officially been picked up at Amazon for a fourth season. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles Friday night. “The Expanse” is currently airing its third season on Syfy, with the cable networking having cancelled the series earlier this month. Shortly […]

  • Mick Betancourt Joins Syfy's 'Deadly Class'

    Mick Betancourt Joins Syfy's 'Deadly Class' in Showrunner Switch

    “The Expanse” has officially been picked up at Amazon for a fourth season. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles Friday night. “The Expanse” is currently airing its third season on Syfy, with the cable networking having cancelled the series earlier this month. Shortly […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad