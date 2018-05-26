‘The Expanse’ Moves to Amazon for Season 4

“The Expanse” has officially been picked up at Amazon for a fourth season.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles Friday night.

“The Expanse” is currently airing its third season on Syfy, with the cable networking having cancelled the series earlier this month. Shortly after it was cancelled, it was reported that Amazon was in talks to continue the series, which is produced and fully financed by Alcon Television Group.

“We couldn’t be more excited that ‘The Expanse’ is going to continue on Amazon Prime,” said Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. “We are deeply grateful that Jeff Bezos, Jen Salke, and their team at Amazon have shown such faith in our show. We also want to thank Laura Lancaster, head of Alcon Television for her tireless efforts. We are fully aware that this wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the staggering outpouring of support from the most creative, hardest working sci-fi fans around the world. From reddit campaigns to airplanes, we say thank you. It worked!”

The story unfolds across a colonized solar system 200 years in the future, when two strangers become unwittingly swept up in a vast conspiracy. Based on the New York Times bestselling book series collectively known as “The Expanse,” written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey), “The Expanse” stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams.

This marks the latest instance in the past few weeks in which a previously cancelled series found new life on a new network or streaming service. Fox announced they were reviving Tim Allen’s multi-cam comedy “Last Man Standing” for a fall 2018 launch after ABC cancelled the show last year after six seasons. Fox also cancelled the ensemble comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” earlier this month, only for NBC to pick the show up for another season one day later.

In addition to cancelling “The Expanse,” Syfy recently ordered a series adaptation of the graphic novel “Deadly Class” by Rick Remender and Wes Craig as well as “Nightflyers,” based on the novella by George R.R. Martin. The network also recently launched the series “Krypton” and “Happy!,” the first of which is based on DC Comics characters while the latter is based on the graphic novel of the same name.

At Amazon, “The Expanse” continues the streamer’s push into the genre space. Bezos has tasked Amazon Studios with finding the next “Game of Thrones” rather than focus on more grounded dramas like “Transparent” and “Mozart in the Jungle” that have been the hallmark of its early programming slate.