‘The Crown’: Vanessa Kirby All But Confirms Helena Bonham-Carter’s Casting

Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Helena Bonham Carter Vanessa Kirby
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

“Honoured.”

With that one word, Vanessa Kirby has essentially confirmed what has long been speculated: Helena Bonham-Carter is set to step into her role as Princess Margaret on the critically acclaimed Netflix drama “The Crown.”

Kirby’s Instagram post shows her side-by-side with Bonham-Carter, with the caption “Honoured.”

Honoured @thecrownnetflix

A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby) on

 

Kirby has played the role of the Princess for the first two seasons, but the third season will feature an all-new cast in the major roles. Olivia Colman has already been confirmed to play Queen Elizabeth, taking over the role from Claire Foy. But there’s been no announcement yet about who will inherit the role of Prince Philip, played by Matt Smith in the first two installments.

Series creator Peter Morgan has long said he intended to replace key cast members in later seasons of the series to better portray the main characters as they age. “You can’t ask someone to act middle-aged,” he told Variety ahead of the season one premiere. “Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it. The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different than the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds. That informs everything we do.”

Seasons 3 and 4 have not been officially ordered, but early production is said to be underway. Netflix didn’t respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

 

 

