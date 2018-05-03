‘The Crown’ Officially Casts Helena Bonham Carter, Adds Jason Watkins for Season 3

Netflix has at long last confirmed that Helena Bonham Carter will join “The Crown” Season 3, with the streaming giant also announcing that Jason Watkins is also joining the critically acclaimed series.

As Variety reported back in January, Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret, taking over the role played for the first two seasons by Vanessa Kirby.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about — doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret,” the actress said. “The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter [than Vanessa].”

She will next be seen in the film “Ocean’s 8.” Bonham Carter is known for her role as Bellatrix Lestrange in the “Harry Potter” franchise, as well as several collaborations with Tim Burton. She is repped by WME and Conway van Gelder Grant.

Watkins, meanwhile, will play Harold Wilson. Wilson was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1964 to 1970 and again from 1974 to 1976.

“I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show,” Watkins said. “And so thrilled to be working once again with Peter Morgan. Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history. So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia; and the whole team.”

Watkins is a BAFTA Award winner known for his work on British television shows like “Being Human,” “Trollied,” and the two-part drama “The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies.” He also recently appeared in the Tom Hardy-led drama series “Taboo” and will also appear in Terry Gilliam’s film “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.” He is repped by United Agents.

The pair joins previously announced Season 3 cast members Olivia Colman, who will take over the role of Elizabeth from Claire Foy, and Tobias Menzies, who has been cast as Prince Philip after Matt Smith played the character in Seasons 1 and 2.

“The Crown” Season 3 is slated to debut in 2019. The series was created by Morgan and is produced by Left Bank Pictures.

The series recently found itself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons when it was revealed that Foy had been paid less for her work in the show than Smith. Left Bank revealed at a talk in Jerusalem on March 13 that Smith had received a higher pay cut, but added that going forward, “no one gets paid more than the Queen.” The company later issued a formal apology for the pay gap.