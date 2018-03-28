‘The Crown’ Casts Tobias Menzies as New Prince Philip

Tobias Menzies has been cast as Prince Philip in Netflix’s “The Crown,” Variety has confirmed.

He takes over the role from Matt Smith, who played Philip in the critically-acclaimed show’s first two seasons. Paul Bettany had also been in talks for the role. Menzies, who will appear in Seasons 3 and 4 of “The Crown,” currently appears in the AMC series “The Terror” and has appeared in shows like “Outlander,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Night Manager.”

He is repped by Paradigm in the U.S. and Conway Van Gelder Grant in the U.K.

Menzies is the latest addition to the cast, with Olivia Colman set to take over the role of Elizabeth for the upcoming two seasons from Claire Foy, while Helena Bonham Carter will play the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, replacing Vanessa Kirby. “The Crown” was created by Peter Morgan and is produced by Left Bank Pictures.

The series recently found itself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons when it was revealed that Foy had been paid less for her work in the show than Smith. Left Bank revealed at a talk in Jerusalem on March 13 that Smith had received a higher pay cut, but added that going forward, “no one gets paid more than the Queen.” The company later issued a formal apology for the pay gap.