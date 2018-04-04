‘The Crown’ and ‘Black Mirror’ Scoop Multiple BAFTA TV Nominations for Netflix

“The Crown” has landed nominations for Claire Foy for Leading Actress, and for Best Drama in the BAFTA Television Awards nominations. Vanessa Kirby is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Princess Margaret in “The Crown.” Netflix also bagged a trio of nominations for “Black Mirror” in the Leading Actor, Single Drama, and Supporting Actor categories. BBC drama series “Line of Duty” and “Three Girls” also scooped three noms apiece.

The nominations were unveiled Wednesday morning at BAFTA’s Piccadilly headquarters, with Michelle Keegan, and presenter and “Strictly Come Dancing Winner” Ore Oduba making the announcements.

BAFTA chair Jane Lush told Variety the nominations reflected the changing TV landscape with the traditional channels recognized as well as the newer streaming players. “What’s interesting is we are seeing that how people are watching television is changing,” she said. “We see Netflix features [in the nominations], as well as All4 and BBC Three, which is all online now. I think the awards are reflecting the way people are watching television now.”

“The Crown” will vie for best drama with “Peaky Blinders,” “Line of Duty,” and “The End of the F***ing World.” It scooped several nominations last year, but lost out on the major honors. The regal series, which will return for third and fourth seasons, has also featured heavily in BAFTA’s craft categories.

Foy, the subject of intense media scrutiny after revelations she was paid less than co-star Matt Smith on “The Crown” is up against Molly Windsor (“Three Girls”), Sinead Keenan (“Little Boy Blue”), and Thandie Newton (“Line of Duty”) in the Leading Actress category.

The four contenders for the Leading Actor accolade are Jack Rowan (“Born to Kill”), Joe Cole (“Black Mirror”), Sean Bean (“Broken”), and Tim Pigott-Smith (“King Charles III”).

Big-hitting U.S. series feature in the international category where the nominations are “Big Little Lies,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Vietnam War.”

Lush added that for BAFTA it was gratifying to see four of its previous Breakthrough Brits nominated with Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie Cooper for “This Country,” Molly Windsor for “Three Girls,” and Charlie Covell for “The End of the F***ing World.”

“BAFTA puts a lot of time, effort, and resources behind encouraging new talent so it is brilliant to see that,” Lush said.

The BAFTA Television Awards return to London’s iconic Royal Festival Hall on May 13. British pubcaster the BBC will show the awards on the same evening on its flagship BBC One channel.

THE NOMINATIONS IN FULL

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

MURDER IN SUCCESSVILLE Andy Brereton, Avril Spary, James De Frond, Laurence Rickard – Shiny Button Productions / BBC Three

TASKMASTER Andy Cartwright, Andy Devonshire, Alex Horne – Avalon / Dave

THE LAST LEG Production Team – Open Mike Productions / Channel 4

WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Ruth Phillips, Adam Copeland – Zeppotron / BBC One

CURRENT AFFAIRS

RAPED: MY STORY Production Team – Lambent Productions / Channel 5

SYRIA’S DISAPPEARED: THE CASE AGAINST ASSAD (DISPATCHES) Sara Afshar, Nicola Cutcher, Callum Macrae – Afshar Films / Channel 4

UNDERCOVER: BRITAIN’S IMMIGRATION SECRETS (PANORAMA) Karen Wightman, Joe Plomin, Callum Tulley, Gary Beelders – BBC Current Affairs / BBC One

WHITE RIGHT: MEETING THE ENEMY (EXPOSURE) Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle, Andrew Smith, Melanie Quigley – Fuuse Films / ITV

DRAMA SERIES

LINE OF DUTY Production Team – World Productions / BBC One

PEAKY BLINDERS Production Team – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two

THE CROWN Production Team – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD Production Team – Clerkenwell Films / All 4

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ADAM HILLS The Last Leg – Open Mike Productions / Channel 4

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television / BBC One

MICHAEL McINTYRE Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – Hungry McBear / BBC One

SANDI TOKSVIG QI – QI Ltd / Talkback Thames – BBC Two

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME*

ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Pete Ogden, Saul Fearnley, Diego Rincon, Andy Milligan – ITV Studios / Mitre Television / ITV

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Amelia Brown, Lee McNicholas, Richard Holloway, Charlie Irwin – Thames / Syco / ITV

MICHAEL McINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Dan Baldwin, Claire Horton, Christian Fletcher, Michael McIntyre – Hungry McBear / BBC One

THE VOICE UK Production Team – ITV Studios / Talpa / ITV

FACTUAL SERIES

AMBULANCE Jo Hughes, Bruce Fletcher, Kirsty Cunningham, Simon Ford – Dragonfly / BBC One

CATCHING A KILLER Anna Hall, Jezza Neumann, Erica Gornall, Brian Woods – True Vision / Channel 4

DRUGSLAND Sacha Mirzoeff, Xavier Alford, Bart Corpe, Simon Ford – BBC Studios / BBC Three

HOSPITAL Production Team – Label1 / BBC Two

FEATURES

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Simon Shaw, Julia Foot, Robert Murphy, Sophie Wogden – BBC Studios / Unscripted Productions / BBC One

CRUISING WITH JANE McDONALD Production Team – Elephant House Studios / Channel 5

NO MORE BOYS AND GIRLS: CAN OUR KIDS GO GENDER FREE? Javid Abdelmoneim, Helen Veale, Jeremy Daldry, Sam Palmer – Outline Productions / BBC Two

THE SECRET LIFE OF THE ZOO Production Team – Blast! Films / Channel 4

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

ANNA MAXWELL MARTIN Motherland – Delightful Industries / Merman / BBC Two

DAISY MAY COOPER This Country – BBC Studios / BBC Three

SHARON HORGAN Catastrophe – Avalon Television / Merman Films / Birdbath Productions / Channel 4

SIAN GIBSON Peter Kay’s Car Share – Goodnight Vienna Productions / BBC One

INTERNATIONAL

BIG LITTLE LIES Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari – HBO / David E. Kelley Productions / Pacific Standard / Blossom Films / Sky Atlantic

FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN Ryan Murphy, Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall – Fox 21 Television Studios / BBC Two

THE HANDMAID’S TALE Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Kari Skogland – MGM / Channel 4

THE VIETNAM WAR Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, Geoffrey C. Ward , Sarah Botstein – BBC / Florentine Films / BBC Four

LEADING ACTOR

JACK ROWAN Born to Kill – World Productions / Channel 4

JOE COLE Hang the DJ (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

SEAN BEAN Broken – LA Productions / BBC One

TIM PIGOTT-SMITH King Charles III – Drama Republic / BBC Two

LEADING ACTRESS

CLAIRE FOY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

MOLLY WINDSOR Three Girls – BBC Studios / Studio Lambert / BBC One

SINEAD KEENAN Little Boy Blue – ITV Studios / ITV

THANDIE NEWTON Line of Duty – World Productions / BBC One

LIVE EVENT

ITV NEWS ELECTION 2017 LIVE: THE RESULTS Production Team – ITN / ITV

ONE LOVE MANCHESTER Production Team – BBC Studios / SB Projects / BBC One

WILD ALASKA LIVE Adam White, James Morgan, Roger Webb, Vanessa Coates – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / PBS / BBC One

WORLD WAR ONE REMEMBERED: PASSCHENDAELE Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC Two

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

ASIM CHAUDHRY People Just Do Nothing – Roughcut TV / BBC Three

ROB BRYDON The Trip to Spain – Revolution Films / Baby Cow Productions / Small Man Productions / Sky Atlantic

SAMSON KAYO Famalam – BBC Studios / BBC Two

TOBY JONES Detectorists – Channel X North / Treasure Trove Productions / Lola Entertainment / BBC Four

MINI-SERIES

HOWARDS END Kenneth Lonergan, Hettie Macdonald, Laura Hastings-Smith, Sophie Gardiner – Playground Entertainment / BBC One

THE MOORSIDE Neil McKay, Paul Whittington, Ken Horn, Jeff Pope – ITV Studios / BBC One

THE STATE Peter Kosminsky, Steve Clark-Hall, Liza Marshall, Kris Thykier – Archery Pictures / Stonehenge Films / Channel 4

THREE GIRLS Nicole Taylor, Philippa Lowthorpe, Susan Hogg, Simon Lewis – BBC Studios / Studio Lambert / BBC One

NEWS COVERAGE

THE BATTLE FOR MOSUL (SKY NEWS) Production Team – Sky News

THE GRENFELL TOWER FIRE (CHANNEL 4 NEWS) Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Jackie Long, Cathy Newman, Ben de Pear – ITN / Channel 4

THE GRENFELL TOWER FIRE (ITV NEWS AT TEN) Production Team – ITN / ITV

THE ROHINGYA CRISIS (SKY NEWS) Production Team – Sky News

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

CELEBRITY HUNTED Production Team – Shine TV / Channel 4

LOVE ISLAND Production Team – ITV Studios / Motion Content Group / ITV2

OLD PEOPLE’S HOME FOR 4 YEAR OLDS Trish Powell, Murray Boland, Benjamin Leigh, Belle Borgeaud – CPL Productions / Channel 4

THE REAL FULL MONTY Nick Bullen, Kevin Mundye, Daniela Neumann, Will Yapp – Spun Gold TV / ITV

SCRIPTED COMEDY

CATASTROPHE Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Ben Taylor, Jack Bayles – Avalon Television / Merman Films / Birdbath Productions / Channel 4

CHEWING GUM Production Team – Retort / E4

THIS COUNTRY Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, Tom George, Simon Mayhew-Archer – BBC Studios / BBC Three

TIMEWASTERS Daniel Lawrence Taylor, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Josh Cole, George Kane – Big Talk Productions / ITV2

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

BRITAIN’S FORGOTTEN MEN Production Team – BBC Three / BBC Three

EATING WITH MY EX Production Team – Shotglass Media / BBC Three

MORGANA ROBINSON’S SUMMER Production Team – Merman / Sky Arts

PLS LIKE Tom Kingsley, Rupert Majendie, Olly Cambridge – BBC Three / BBC Three

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY**

CHRIS PACKHAM: ASPERGER’S AND ME Charlie Russell, Lizzie Kempton, Tom Barry, Will Grayburn – Raw TV / BBC Two

LOUIS THEROUX, TALKING TO ANOREXIA Louis Theroux, Ellena Wood, Simon McMahon, Peter Dale – BBC Studios / BBC Two

ONE DEADLY WEEKEND IN AMERICA Sanjay Singhal, Ursula Macfarlane, Jon Alwen, Sarah Hunt – Voltage TV Productions / BBC Three

RIO FERDINAND: BEING MUM AND DAD Rio Ferdinand, Grant Best, Matt Smith, Martin Thompson – Only The Best Productions / BBC One

SINGLE DRAMA

AGAINST THE LAW Aysha Rafaele, Scott Bassett, Fergus O’Brien, Brian Fillis – BBC Studios / BBC Two

HANG THE DJ (BLACK MIRROR) Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Tim Van Patten, Nick Pitt – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

KING CHARLES III Mike Bartlett, Greg Brenman, Rupert Goold, Simon Maloney – Drama Republic / BBC Two

MURDERED FOR BEING DIFFERENT Aysha Rafaele, Scott Bassett, Paul Andrew Williams, Nick Leather – BBC Studios / BBC Three

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

CORONATION STREET Production Team – ITV Studios / ITV

EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios / ITV

HOLLYOAKS Bryan Kirkwood, Emily Gascoyne, Vikki Tennant, Colette Chard – Lime Pictures / Channel 4

SPECIALIST FACTUAL***

BASQUIAT – RAGE TO RICHES David Shulman, Janet Lee – BBC Studios / BBC Two

BLITZ: THE BOMBS THAT CHANGED BRITAIN Production Team – Wall to Wall Media / BBC Two

BLUE PLANET II Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One

ELIZABETH I’S SECRET AGENTS Chris Durlacher, Bernadette Ross, Julian Jones, Claire Guillon – 72 Films / BBC Two

SPORT

ANTHONY JOSHUA v. WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO Adam Smith, Ed Robinson, Sara Chenery, Jennie Blackmore – Sky Sports / Sky Sports Box Office

SIX NATIONS: WALES v. ENGLAND Production Team – BBC Sport / BBC One

THE GRAND NATIONAL Paul McNamara, Richard Willoughby, Amy Lewin, Tony Cahalane – ITV Sport / ITV

UEFA WOMEN’S EURO SEMI-FINAL: ENGLAND V. NETHERLANDS Sunil Patel, Mark Cole, Kay Satterley, Ian Finch – Whisper Films / Channel 4

SUPPORTING ACTOR

ADRIAN DUNBAR Line of Duty – World Productions / BBC One

ANUPAM KHER The Boy with the Topknot – Kudos / Parti Productions / BBC Two

BRÍAN F. O’BYRNE Little Boy Blue – ITV Studios / ITV

JIMMI SIMPSON USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ANNA FRIEL Broken – LA Productions / BBC One

JULIE HESMONDHALGH Broadchurch – Kudos / Imaginary Friends / Sister Pictures / ITV

LIV HILL Three Girls – BBC Studios / Studio Lambert / BBC One

VANESSA KIRBY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

VIRGIN TV’S MUST-SEE MOMENT

BLUE PLANET II Mother Pilot Whale Grieves – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One

DOCTOR WHO The Thirteenth Doctor Revealed – BBC Studios / BBC One

GAME OF THRONES Viserion is Killed by the Night King – HBO Programming / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Sky Atlantic

LINE OF DUTY Huntley’s Narrow Escape – World Productions / BBC One

LOVE ISLAND Stormzy Makes a Surprise Appearance – ITV Studios / Motion Content Group – ITV

ONE LOVE MANCHESTER Ariana Grande Sings ‘One Last Time’ – BBC Studios / SB Projects / BBC One