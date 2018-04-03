TV Ratings: ‘The Crossing’ Gets OK Start as ‘American Idol’ Hits New Low

“American Idol” and the series debut of “The Crossing” did not make for an effective combination for ABC in the Monday overnight ratings.

“American Idol” drew a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.1 million viewers from 8-10 p.m. Not only is that a drop off of nearly 20% in the key demo from last Monday, but it also marks a new low in both measures for ABC’s revival of the singing competition series.

“The Crossing” followed at 10 with a 1.0 and 5.5 million viewers. Those numbers were good enough to top CBS and NBC in the hour in both measures, but were still well short of what “The Good Doctor” has been drawing in the same time slot. The freshman medical drama closed out its first season last week averaging a 1.8 and 9.8 million viewers per episode.

NBC’s “The Voice” (1.9, 9.9 million) was steady with last week and was the top show of the night. “Good Girls” (0.9, 4.3 million) was even at 10.

On The CW, “Legends of Tomorrow” (0.4, 1.3 million) was even. The special “Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day” drew a 0.3 and 920,000 viewers.

CBS aired mostly repeats except for a new episode of “Living Biblically” (0.8, 3.2 million).

Fox aired only repeats.

NBC topped the night with a 1.5 and 8 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.3 and 6.5 million. CBS was third with a 0.9 and 5.5 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million.