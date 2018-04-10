You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘The Crossing’ Falls in Week 2

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE CROSSING - "A Shadow Out of Time" - In a flash-forward to the year 2187, Reece finds Leah, an orphaned Common baby, and goes against her Apex cohorts to take her in as her own. In present day, Jude - hoping for a peaceful solution with the Feds - is blindsided by a mysterious black-ops team's intent on capturing Reece by any means necessary, on "The Crossing," airing MONDAY, APRIL 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Jeff Weddell)STEVE ZAHN
CREDIT: ABC

ABC’s freshman drama “The Crossing” saw double digit declines in the overnight ratings from its premiere last week.

Airing at 10 p.m., “The Crossing” averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers. That is a decline of approximately 11% in the demo and 16% in total viewers from the premiere, which drew a 0.9 and 5.4 million viewers. This week’s episode lost out to NBC’s “Good Girls” (1.0, 4.5 million) in the demo, with both shows losing out to CBS’ “Scorpion” (0.7, 5.4 million) in total viewers.

Earlier on ABC, “American Idol” (1.5, 7.6 million) was up slightly from last week.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.9, 9.8 million) was even and was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. “Good Girls” was up in both measures at 10.

For CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” (0.9, 5.8 million), “Man With a Plan” (0.9, 5.5 million), and “Superior Donuts” (0.8, 4.9 million) were even. “Living Biblically” (0.6, 3.9 million) was down in the demo. “Scorpion” was even at 10.

On The CW, the “Legends of Tomorrow” season finale (0.4, 1.4 million) ticked up in total viewers. “iZombie” (0.2, 0.8 million) was down in the demo but ticked up in total viewers.

Fox aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.6 and 8 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.3 and 6.6 million. CBS was third with a 0.8 and 5.2 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million.

More TV

  • T.J. Miller

    T.J. Miller Arrested for Allegedly Reporting False Bomb Threat

    ABC’s freshman drama “The Crossing” saw double digit declines in the overnight ratings from its premiere last week. Airing at 10 p.m., “The Crossing” averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers. That is a decline of approximately 11% in the demo and 16% in total viewers from the premiere, which drew […]

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple to Develop Series Based on Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation' Book Trilogy

    ABC’s freshman drama “The Crossing” saw double digit declines in the overnight ratings from its premiere last week. Airing at 10 p.m., “The Crossing” averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers. That is a decline of approximately 11% in the demo and 16% in total viewers from the premiere, which drew […]

  • Bill Cosby retrial

    Bill Cosby's Lawyer Claims Andrea Constand Is a Con Artist

    ABC’s freshman drama “The Crossing” saw double digit declines in the overnight ratings from its premiere last week. Airing at 10 p.m., “The Crossing” averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers. That is a decline of approximately 11% in the demo and 16% in total viewers from the premiere, which drew […]

  • THE CROSSING - "A Shadow Out

    TV Ratings: 'The Crossing' Falls in Week 2

    ABC’s freshman drama “The Crossing” saw double digit declines in the overnight ratings from its premiere last week. Airing at 10 p.m., “The Crossing” averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers. That is a decline of approximately 11% in the demo and 16% in total viewers from the premiere, which drew […]

  • Bruce WillisLuminere Awards, Philadelphia, USA -

    Comedy Central Sets Roast of Bruce Willis

    ABC’s freshman drama “The Crossing” saw double digit declines in the overnight ratings from its premiere last week. Airing at 10 p.m., “The Crossing” averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers. That is a decline of approximately 11% in the demo and 16% in total viewers from the premiere, which drew […]

  • New Girl Season 7

    'New Girl' Star Zooey Deschanel on Filming Series' Ending: 'We Were Ready'

    ABC’s freshman drama “The Crossing” saw double digit declines in the overnight ratings from its premiere last week. Airing at 10 p.m., “The Crossing” averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers. That is a decline of approximately 11% in the demo and 16% in total viewers from the premiere, which drew […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad