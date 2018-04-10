TV Ratings: ‘The Crossing’ Falls in Week 2

ABC’s freshman drama “The Crossing” saw double digit declines in the overnight ratings from its premiere last week.

Airing at 10 p.m., “The Crossing” averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers. That is a decline of approximately 11% in the demo and 16% in total viewers from the premiere, which drew a 0.9 and 5.4 million viewers. This week’s episode lost out to NBC’s “Good Girls” (1.0, 4.5 million) in the demo, with both shows losing out to CBS’ “Scorpion” (0.7, 5.4 million) in total viewers.

Earlier on ABC, “American Idol” (1.5, 7.6 million) was up slightly from last week.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.9, 9.8 million) was even and was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. “Good Girls” was up in both measures at 10.

For CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” (0.9, 5.8 million), “Man With a Plan” (0.9, 5.5 million), and “Superior Donuts” (0.8, 4.9 million) were even. “Living Biblically” (0.6, 3.9 million) was down in the demo. “Scorpion” was even at 10.

On The CW, the “Legends of Tomorrow” season finale (0.4, 1.4 million) ticked up in total viewers. “iZombie” (0.2, 0.8 million) was down in the demo but ticked up in total viewers.

Fox aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.6 and 8 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.3 and 6.6 million. CBS was third with a 0.8 and 5.2 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million.