TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘The Break With Michelle Wolf’ (Watch)

In today’s roundup, YouTube released the trailer for “Dallas & Robo,” featuring the voices of Kat Dennings and John Cena, and Netflix debuted a new trailer for “The Break with Michelle Wolf.”

CASTING

DreamWorks Animation Television has announced the voice cast of Netflix‘s “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” slated to debut later this year. “Elena of Avalor” actress Aimee Carrero takes the title role as Adora/She-Ra, an orphan-turned-mythical-warrior-princess, with Karen Fukuhara as Glimmer, AJ Michalka as Catra, Marcus Scribner as Bow, Reshma Shetty as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint as Shadow Weaver, Keston John as Hordak, Lauren Ash as Scorpia, Christine Woods as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher as Seahawk, Vella Lovell as Mermista, Merit Leighton as Frosta, Sandra Oh as Castaspella, and Krystal Joy Brown as Netossa.

FIRST LOOKS

YouTube Red has released the trailer for its new animated comedy series “Dallas & Robo,” starring Kat Dennings and John Cena. The eight-episode show follows Dennings’ Dallas, a witty space trucker, and Cena’s Robo, a cowboy-esque robot, as they navigate the intergalactic universe, encountering cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos. The comedy from the creators of “Bojack Horseman” premieres May 30 and features guest voice performances from Jane Lynch, Giancarlo Esposito, and Taran Killam. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix has launched a new trailer and key art for “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” a variety sketch series. Following stints on shows like “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Wolf will now assume the role of host in her show featuring sketches, guests, and standup comedy. “The Break with Michelle Wolf” will air Sundays on Netflix starting May 27. View the trailer and key art below.