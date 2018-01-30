TV Ratings: ‘The Brave’ Finale Falls to ‘Good Doctor’ Repeat

THE BRAVE -- "Close to Home: Part 2" Episode 113 -- Pictured: Anne Heche as Patricia Campbell -- (Photo by: Lewis Jacobs/NBC)
CREDIT: Lewis Jacobs/NBC

The season finale of “The Brave” on NBC failed to generate enough steam to overcome a repeat of ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” according to Nielsen overnight data.

In the 10 p.m. hour, “The Brave” averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers, while “The Good Doctor” repeat drew a 0.8 and 5 million viewers. In fairness, “The Brave” was up by approximately 15 percent in total viewers compared to last week and even in the demo. The freshman season of the NBC military drama has averaged a 0.9 and 4.6 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day. Also at 10, a new episode of “Scorpion” on CBS won the hour with a 0.9 and 5.8 million viewers.

Earlier on NBC, “The Wall” (1.1, 5.4 million) and “Better Late Than Never” (0.9, 4.8 million) were even.

On ABC, “The Bachelor” (1.7, 6.3 million) was even and was the top-rated show of the night.

On CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” (1.2, 7.2 million), “Man with a Plan” (1.1, 6.6 million), “Superior Donuts” (1.0, 5.8 million), and “9JKL” (0.8, 4.8 million) were even. “Scorpion” followed at 10.

On Fox, both “Lucifer” (0.8, 3.6 million) and “The Resident” (0.9, 4.7 million) dipped in the demo.

For The CW, “Supergirl” (0.6, 2.1 million) was up in the demo, while “Valor” (0.2, 1.1 million) was up slightly in total viewers.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.4 but finished a close second in total viewers with 5.87 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.0 but first in total viewers with 5.97 million. NBC and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.9. NBC was third in total viewers with 4.7 million. Fox was fourth in viewers with 4.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.6 million viewers.

