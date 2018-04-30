’10 Cloverfield Lane’ Helmer Dan Trachtenberg to Direct Premiere of Amazon’s ‘The Boys’

Dan Trachtenberg will direct the first episode of the upcoming Amazon superhero drama “The Boys.”

Trachtenberg recently directed the hit film “10 Cloverfield Lane” for Paramount and JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot. He also directed the episode “Playtest” in Season 3 of the acclaimed series “Black Mirror.”

“Dan’s a massive fan of the comic like us, and we’re massive fans of his, so we’re excited to have his more talented skill set brought to the show,” said series executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The pair was originally set to direct the first episode but were forced to step down due to scheduling conflicts.

Trachtenberg is repped by ICM Partners, Oasis Media and Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown.

“The Boys” is based on the comic book series of the same name created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame and centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys.” They set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. The series is scheduled to begin filming this spring for a 2019 release.

The main cast includes: Karl Urban, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, Antony Starr, Nathan Mitchell, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, and Karen Fukuhara.

Eric Kripke wrote the series and will serve as showrunner on the eight-episode Season 1. Along with Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, and James Weaver will executive produce via their Point Grey Pictures banner. Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, and Pavun Shetty will also executive produce with Jason Netter and Ken Levin. Ennis and Robertson will co-executive produce. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.