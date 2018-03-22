‘The Big Bang Theory’ Bosses Preview a Season Finale Wedding

The cast and executive producers of “The Big Bang Theory” shared what fans of the show can expect from the show’s season 11 finale and also reminisced about their favorite moments on set at the Paley Center for Media’s PaleyFest panel for the long-running CBS series on Wednesday.

Executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland and Bill Prady shared that the season finale — which they admitted they have yet to write — will feature a wedding between Jim Parsons’s character Sheldon Cooper and Mayim Bialik’s Amy Farrah Fowler. The writers announced that Laurie Metcalf will return for the wedding episode as Sheldon’s mother Mary Cooper.

The executive producers also revealed that Jerry O’Connell will guest star as Sheldon’s older brother Georgie.

The cast members recalled their highlights over the years, which included the heavy presence of Stephen Hawking, who recently passed, throughout the seasons. Parsons called meeting the acclaimed physicist a scary moment because he was “the smartest person you’re ever going to meet.”

Johnny Galecki told the story of how he and Parsons spent a day nervously bonding to prepare for their on-screen friendship.

“We got trashed,” Parsons added, causing the audience to erupt with laughter.

Jokes aside, Kunal Nayyar said, “One of the greatest things about this show is the writers have the characters [constantly] evolving.”

“Tuesday night when the script comes into the box, I’m always just waiting for it because if feels like Christmas morning. It feels like a pilot,” he continued.

After 11 seasons, the cast were asked where they hope to see their characters go. “I’d like to see them take the elevator,” Kaley Cuoco replied, commenting on a longstanding gag on the show.

