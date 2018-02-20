‘The Bachelor’ Women, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Talk ‘Women Tell All’ and Next ‘Bachelorette’

Will it be the most dramatic “Women Tell All” – ever?

At the taping of this year’s “Bachelor” reunion show, 17 of the women eliminated from Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season gathered to talk about their experience on the show, the next “Bachelorette” and Bekah M.’s strange missing person mix-up.

Three weeks ago, it was revealed that Bekah’s mom had called the police in November to report her as a missing person when she couldn’t get a hold of her for a week. At the time, the “Bachelor” contestant was on a marijuana farm with friends and without cell service, and although she clearly wasn’t missing, she was still on the California missing person’s list until January when a fan recognized her photo from the show.

“I got phone service and [my mom] immediately called the sheriff’s office to tell them I wasn’t missing, but we didn’t realize I had to call directly to the department in order to be taken off the list,” Bekah told Variety at the taping. “So fast-forward three months later and the sheriff’s department calls and goes, ‘Um I’m guessing you’re not missing. Someone just recognized you from the show, they wrote an article with your face on it’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, this is totally just going to blow up’ and blown up it has – I could not imagine how big it would blow.”

Bekah, who became a fan favorite, said she felt the show portrayed her accurately, as “clearly it was all very favorable.”

“I definitely will say I did a little more sh–talking on other women than was shown, so I was very thankful I got off easy on that one – other people did not get off so easy,” she said.

Bekhan also teased whether she would appear on this summer’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” saying, “I don’t know if I would be ready to pursue a relationship with people yet – not because I’m not ready for a relationship but because I’m kind of savoring the moment right now of just being me. It’s the first time I’ve really gotten a chance to do that.”

Luyendyk also weighed in the missing person controversy, saying, “I think it’s hilarious, I found out just like everybody else did. I’m just glad that she’s been found! It is funny being outside of this whole thing and seeing everyone’s social media and what they’re up to, and I think that does show a little bit of her immaturity.”

The Bachelor, who admitted he’s “counting down the days” until his season is over and he can reveal his choice, said that many of his favorite moments haven’t made it on screen, and that “it’s like reading the most amazing book you’ve ever read and seeing the TV version of it or movie version of it – things are going to get left out.”

Surprisingly, two of those women that Luyendyk thinks haven’t gotten enough TV time are in his final three.

“My relationship with Lauren – a lot of things have been left out. And also my relationship with Becca K., there’s some episodes when we haven’t seen much. It’s interesting for me to see what’s left in and what’s taken out, but I feel like it’ll all kind of make sense in the last couple of episodes,” Luyendyk said.

He also hinted he has a pick for who should be next season’s Bachelorette but is waiting to reveal it.

Krystal, the season’s villain, was also a hot topic at “The Women Tell All,” particularly when some previously unaired footage was shown.

During week 5, when 12 of the remaining women traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Krystal exploded on Luyendyk after a bowling challenge after he decided to keep the losing team around for the second half of the date, when earlier he had said the losers would return to the hotel. While viewers saw Krystal visibly angry and fighting with the Bachelor, ABC did not air what she said about him at the time. In the clip back at the hotel, Krystal called Luyendyk a “needle dick” and the other women on the date “c—-,” which quickly created tension and fighting during “The Women Tell All.”

Krystal apologized to the women and told Variety she had trouble on the show because “I couldn’t separate myself and real emotions from the surreal experience.”

“I’m dating a guy who I have feelings for and we had an amazing connection so early on on our one-on-one and yet we’re on these group dates in Tahoe [and] in Fort Lauderdale with him being affectionate with other women and him like holding hands with someone else while talking to me. It felt incredibly disrespectful and I just was not okay with it,” Krystal said.

She also added that she felt the show didn’t paint her in an entirely accurate light and wishes “they had shown my positive relationships with the women because I really spoke positively about a lot of the women and people unfortunately didn’t see that.”

Tia, who was eliminated by Luyendyk after her hometown date, said her time on the show was “such a great experience, I would fully support any of my friends that wanted to do the show because it was such a good experience.”

As for herself, Tia has generated lots of support online to be the next Bachelorette. “I think I would do it,” she said. “Any chance to get to hang out with this crew and get to experience this from the other side, I think I would heavily consider it.”

Seinne, another favorite who had #SeinneForBachelorette trending after her elimination, said the support is “super flattering” and would also consider becoming the show’s lead if asked.

During the taping, Caroline, who was sent home during week four, confronted Luyendyk on the choice for his final rose, questioning how he could hurt one of the women and make the decision that he did – which viewers will not see for another two weeks.

Although she did not reveal what Luyendyk did that made her so angry, Caroline told Variety that she hopes “he made the right choice” and “is happy.”

“[I] wish him nothing but the best, but I’m also allowed to be really upset and he f—ed over my friend,” she said.

“The Women Tell All” airs Feb. 25 on ABC.