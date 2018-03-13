‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Renewed by ABC

ABC has renewed four of its franchise reality shows — “The Bachelor,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and “Child Support.”

The pickups for the first three come as no surprise, as the shows have formed the bedrock of ABC’s in-season unscripted strategy for more than a decade. “The Bachelor” ended its 22nd season in trademark shocking fashion last week with titular single man Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposing to one contestant, withdrawing said proposal, then proposing to another contestant. The season averaged a 1.7 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.3 million viewers. The current season of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is averaging a 1.0 and 5.1 million viewers. The most recent season of “Dancing With the Stars” is averaging a 1.4 and 9.3 million viewers.

Game show “Child Support,” with Fred Savage and Ricky Gervais, premiered in January, averaging a 0.7 and 3.7 million viewers in its first season.

“The Bachelor” is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Mike Fleiss, Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner and Nicole Woods serve as executive producers. “Child Support” is produced by Banijay Studios North America and executive produced by Ricky Gervais, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Jeff Krask. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is executive produced by Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway. “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Worldwide Productions and executive produced by Andrew Llinares and Ashley Edens-Shaffer.