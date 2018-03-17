FX Sends ‘The Americans’ Off in Style With Final Season Premiere

The list of thank-yous was long and emotions were high on Friday night as the extended family of FX’s “The Americans” gathered at Alice Tully Hall for the spy drama’s sixth and final season premiere.

“Get comfortable, we’re going to be here a while,” “Americans” creator Joe Weisberg told the crowd as he and co-showrunner Joel Fields took the stage along with fellow executive producers Chris Long and Mary Rae Thewlis.

The foursome gave shoutouts to a host of crew members, FX and Amblin TV executives, actors and others who contributed to the show over its 75-episode span. Fields cited Long’s mantra that making television is a “team sport” in expressing his gratitude right down to a thank you for the families who waited patiently for loved ones to come home from long nights on location. “We couldn’t have done it without any of you, either,” Fields said.

The showrunners also noted that the season opener, “Dead Hand,” was dedicated to camera operator Ning Li, who died in November at the age of 43.

FX Networks CEO John Landgraf didn’t spare his praise in introducing the screening, calling the process of working on the show “one of the greatest professional experiences of our careers.”

After the episode unspooled, the crowd made a beeline in the cold night out of Lincoln Center and into the warmth of Tavern on the Green. The thank-yous and reminiscing continued late into the night as the reality of Team “Americans” calling it a wrap sunk in.

Stars Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, and Noah Emmerich were hemmed into a corner by a hive of well-wishers. As with any family gathering, the kids — Holly Taylor and Keidrich Sellati — were told over and over how they’d grown up so fast.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Fields said when asked for the 100th time how he felt about the beginning of the end arriving on March 28. “Right now, I’m just overwhelmed.”

(Pictured: Noah Emmerich, FX’s Nick Grad, Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, and FX’s Eric Schrier)