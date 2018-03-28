‘The Alienist’ Closes Out With Strong Ratings for TNT

“The Alienist” aired its season finale on Monday, with the TNT limited series putting up impressive ratings numbers.

In Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings, “The Alienist” is one of TNT’s highest-rated and most-watched current originals. The 10-episode season averaged a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.8 million viewers per episode. Only “Claws” ranked higher on TNT in the key demo and only “Major Crimes” outdrew it in total viewers.

In delayed viewing, the picture gets even rosier. Live+7 data for the show is currently available up to the episode that aired on March 5, with “The Alienist” consistently either doubling or more than doubling its viewership and audience in the key demo. According to data provided by TNT, the series is the network’s most successful VOD series and most successful digital series ever, with 5.4 million VOD starts so far this season.

The series, based on the novel of the same name by Caleb Carr, follows Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), a brilliant and obsessive “alienist” in late 19th century New York who uses controversial new psychological methods to try to catch a serial killer preying on young, male sex workers. The series also stars Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning.

“The Alienist” was developed as a limited series with no official plans currently in place to bring the show back for a second season. However, the same was true of the USA Network series “The Sinner,” which was also a major ratings success for that network. USA renewed “The Sinner” for a second season earlier this month, with the new season set to focus on Bill Pullman’s detective character from Season 1. In addition, Carr published a sequel novel to “The Alienist” titled “The Angel of Darkness” in 1997, which could serve as the basis for a second season.