‘The Alienist’ Premiere Brings Gilded Touch to Paramount Backlot

After three years of hard labor, TNT and Paramount Television were ready to party in high style Thursday night as they raised the curtain on the long-awaited limited series adaptation of “The Alienist.”

The premiere and after-party on the Paramount lot was a period piece in keeping with the 1896 setting of the drama, based on the 1994 best-seller by Caleb Carr. A horse-drawn carriage brought stars Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning into the Paramount Theater. The after-party held on one of the studio’s standing street-scene sets was outfitted with all manner of touches to evoke New York City in the Gilded Age.

Paramount TV president Amy Powell was among the partygoers who went all-in for the premiere by donning a vintage formal wear.

Sarah Aubrey, TNT’s exec VP of programming, described the long process of shepherding the book to the screen as “waging a battle every day against time, against the weather.” The production in Budapest was enormous. It required great skill and effort from everyone involved. For the actors, “it was long hours in tight and scratchy clothes,” Aubrey said.

Moreover, the production “came in on budget, which was nothing short of a miracle,” she added.

Director Jakob Verbruggen, who helmed the first two episodes and is an exec producer, said he was gratified by the international complexion of the large cast. Even though Budapest was a stand-in for NYC, the series “really represents the multicultural melting pot that New York was in the Gilded Age and still is.”

“The Alienist” begins its 10-episode run on Jan. 22.

(Pictured: Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning, TNT/TBS’ Kevin Reilly, and Luke Evans)