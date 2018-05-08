‘The 100’ Renewed for Season 6 by CW

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
The 100 -- "Eden" -- Image Number: HUN501b_0293.jpg -- Pictured: Eliza Taylor as Clarke and Lola Flanery as Madi -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
CREDIT: KATIE YU

The 100” has been renewed for a sixth season at the CW.

The post-apocalyptic drama stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Henry Ian Cusick, Paige Turco, Chelsey Reist, Luisa D’Oliveira, Adina Porter and Tasya Teles.

The series is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein.

The 100” has aired two episodes of its fifth season, which premiered in April 2018, thus far drawing an average of 1.23 total million viewers and 0.35 in the 18-49 demo.

The fifth season saw a time jump of six-years, with Clarke (Taylor) still surviving on the ground, while her friends Bellamy (Morley), Raven (Morgan), Murphy (Harmon), Monty (Larkin), Harper (Reist), Emori (D’Oliveira) and Echo (Teles) were up in space waiting for a single that it was safe to return back to Earth. Meanwhile, Octavia (Avgeropoulos), Abby (Turco), Kane (Cusick) and Indra (Porter) were still trapped in the bunker, quickly running out of rations and among various clans people that had still yet to unite as one. To make matters even more complicated, some new space prisoners have come down to Earth (led by Ivana Milicevic), determined to make the land their own.

“The 100” joins 10 other CW series in the 2018-19 television lineup. The others, including “Riverdale,” “The Flash,” “Black Lightning” and “Jane The Virgin” were announced to return back in April.

More TV

  • The 100 -- "Eden" -- Image

    'The 100' Renewed for Season 6 by CW

    “The 100” has been renewed for a sixth season at the CW. The post-apocalyptic drama stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Henry Ian Cusick, Paige Turco, Chelsey Reist, Luisa D’Oliveira, Adina Porter and Tasya Teles. The series is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and […]

  • Good Girls review

    NBC Renews 'Good Girls' for Season 2, Orders Dramas 'Enemy Within,' 'The Village' to Series

    “The 100” has been renewed for a sixth season at the CW. The post-apocalyptic drama stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Henry Ian Cusick, Paige Turco, Chelsey Reist, Luisa D’Oliveira, Adina Porter and Tasya Teles. The series is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and […]

  • Marvel's Luke Cage

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases 'Luke Cage' Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

    “The 100” has been renewed for a sixth season at the CW. The post-apocalyptic drama stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Henry Ian Cusick, Paige Turco, Chelsey Reist, Luisa D’Oliveira, Adina Porter and Tasya Teles. The series is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and […]

  • George ClooneyVariety Studio at TIFF presented

    Sky Italia, Britain's Channel 4 Board George Clooney's TV Adaptation of 'Catch-22'

    “The 100” has been renewed for a sixth season at the CW. The post-apocalyptic drama stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Henry Ian Cusick, Paige Turco, Chelsey Reist, Luisa D’Oliveira, Adina Porter and Tasya Teles. The series is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and […]

  • R Kelly

    Lifetime Greenlights R. Kelly Abuse Cult Movie, Docu-Series

    “The 100” has been renewed for a sixth season at the CW. The post-apocalyptic drama stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Henry Ian Cusick, Paige Turco, Chelsey Reist, Luisa D’Oliveira, Adina Porter and Tasya Teles. The series is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and […]

  • Bill Cosby departs after his sexual

    Bill Cosby's Kennedy Center Honors, Mark Twain Prize Revoked

    “The 100” has been renewed for a sixth season at the CW. The post-apocalyptic drama stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Henry Ian Cusick, Paige Turco, Chelsey Reist, Luisa D’Oliveira, Adina Porter and Tasya Teles. The series is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and […]

  • Netflix FYSee Kick-Off Event

    ‘13 Reasons Why,’ ‘Dear White People’ Teams Talk Pivotal Changes in Second Seasons

    “The 100” has been renewed for a sixth season at the CW. The post-apocalyptic drama stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Henry Ian Cusick, Paige Turco, Chelsey Reist, Luisa D’Oliveira, Adina Porter and Tasya Teles. The series is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad