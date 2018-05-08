‘The 100’ Renewed for Season 6 by CW

“The 100” has been renewed for a sixth season at the CW.

The post-apocalyptic drama stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Henry Ian Cusick, Paige Turco, Chelsey Reist, Luisa D’Oliveira, Adina Porter and Tasya Teles.

The series is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein.

“The 100” has aired two episodes of its fifth season, which premiered in April 2018, thus far drawing an average of 1.23 total million viewers and 0.35 in the 18-49 demo.

The fifth season saw a time jump of six-years, with Clarke (Taylor) still surviving on the ground, while her friends Bellamy (Morley), Raven (Morgan), Murphy (Harmon), Monty (Larkin), Harper (Reist), Emori (D’Oliveira) and Echo (Teles) were up in space waiting for a single that it was safe to return back to Earth. Meanwhile, Octavia (Avgeropoulos), Abby (Turco), Kane (Cusick) and Indra (Porter) were still trapped in the bunker, quickly running out of rations and among various clans people that had still yet to unite as one. To make matters even more complicated, some new space prisoners have come down to Earth (led by Ivana Milicevic), determined to make the land their own.

“The 100” joins 10 other CW series in the 2018-19 television lineup. The others, including “Riverdale,” “The Flash,” “Black Lightning” and “Jane The Virgin” were announced to return back in April.