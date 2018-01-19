TV Ratings: TGIT Lineup Returns Strong on ABC

ABC’s TGIT lineup returned mostly up on Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

At 8 p.m., “Grey’s Anatomy” kicked things off with a 2.2 and 8.2 million viewers, up nearly 20 percent in the demo compared to its last new episode in November. “Scandal” drew a 1.3 and 5.2 million viewers, up over 10 percent in the demo from its last original episode. “How to Get Away with Murder” averaged a 1.0 and 3.8 million, approximately even with its last new episode.

On CBS, “The Big Bang Theory” (2.9, 14.7 million) and “Young Sheldon” (2.4, 13.2 million) were even and were the top-rated and most-watched shows of the night. “Mom” (1.6, 9.3 million), “Life in Pieces” (1.2, 6.8 million), and “SWAT” (1.0, 6 million) were even.

For NBC, “Superstore” (1.0, 3.7 million) and “The Good Place” (1.0, 3.1 million) were even. “Will and Grace” (1.3, 4.5 million), “Great News” (0.7, 2.5 million), and “Chicago Fire” (1.0, 5.7 million) were up in the demo.

On Fox, “The Four” (1.2, 3.5 million) ticked up in the demo on Fox.

On The CW, “Supernatural” (0.6, 1.9 million) returned even. “Arrow” (0.5, 1.4 million) returned up in the demo.

CBS topped the night with a 1.7 and 9.3 million viewers. BC was second with a 1.5 and 5.7 million viewers. Fox was third in the demo with a 1.1 but fourth in viewers with 3.5 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 1.0 but third in viewers with 4.2 million.