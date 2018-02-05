You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Teyonah Parris to Star in CBS Pilot ‘Murder’

Teyonah Parris
CREDIT: Samantha Nandez/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Teyonah Parris has been cast in one of the lead roles in the CBS drama pilot “Murder.”

The series explores crime through the unique and often conflicting perspectives of cops and killers, witnesses and victims, friends and family. Shot like a true crime documentary, the series invites the audience inside the emotional journey of an investigation, allowing them to discern the truth and judge the suspects’ guilt or innocence for themselves.

Parris will star as Det. Ayana Lake, a rising star in the NYPD whose keen intellect and quick, analytic mind are the keys to her success. But when she’s partnered with instinctive, intuitive Det. Jack Garrity, styles and personalities sometimes clash.

Parris is known for her roles in films like Spike Lee’s “Chiraq” and Justin Simien’s “Dear White People. She has also appeared in hit TV shows like AMC’s “Mad Men,” Fox’s “Empire,” and Starz’ “Survivors’ Remorse.”

Parris is repped by APA and Vanguard Management Group.

“Lethal Weapon” vet Amanda Green will write and executive produce “Murder.” Dan Lin will also serve as executive producer, with Lindsey Liberatore serving as co-executive producer. Lin Pictures will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Variety reported exclusively on the project’s development in September.

