Television Academy Sets New Standards of Professional Conduct

Following the lead of the film academy and other Hollywood guilds, the Television Academy has established its own new code of ethics and standards of professional conduct.

Chairman Hayma Washington sent the following letter to Academy members, linking to the two-page code of conduct. “The Academy has zero tolerance for discrimination or harassment, as well as illegal, dishonest or unethical conduct,” reads the document. “The Academy will not tolerate, condone, or ignore unethical conduct and is committed to enforcing these standards at all levels.” Violations of the code may result in disciplinary action, “up to and including being refused admission or ejected from an event, being barred from future events, or the suspension or expulsion of membership.”

In the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the Academy voted back in November to permanently expel him from their ranks.

Here’s the full text of Washington’s letter:

Dear Academy Member:

As we recently announced, the Television Academy has taken the last year to review and revise several of its governing documents. One key document that has taken on added resonance with recent events is the Television Academy’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct. The watershed events of the past months gave new urgency for us to revisit and revise these ethical guidelines, leaving no doubt as to the conduct and the behaviors the Television Academy expects from its leadership, members and staff. Below, we are providing a link to the revised Code of Conduct that was recently approved by your Board of Governors. Please give it a thorough read.

Related Television Academy Announces Board of Governors for 2018-19 Television Academy Opens Membership to Personal Publicists, Short Form Writers, Colorists and Post Supervisors

The Television Academy is also proud to be participating as a member of a new industry organization, the Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace. Like the Motion Picture Academy, SAG/AFTRA and other members of the Commission, we are committed to achieving and supporting safer, more equitable and accountable workplaces.

Our revised Academy guidelines make clear that we expect nothing less from Academy leadership, members and staff than respectful conduct and behaviors that foster and maintain environments free of disruption, abuse, discrimination and harassment of others – during and outside of Academy events. This Code of Conduct is an acknowledgement that all of us share the responsibility for upholding a positive, professional, inclusive and supportive environment for our Academy business and member activities.