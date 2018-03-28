Television Academy Opens Membership to Include Commercial Performers, Promo Producers

With the Emmy Awards just six months away, the Television Academy is once again expanding its ranks.

Under the new membership guidelines, approved by the Board of Governors, on-air promo producers and directors can join the commercials peer group, and commercial performers and narrators may join the performers peer group.

“We are pleased to expand our membership with these talented groups of professionals working in the television industry,” said Hayma Washington, chairman and CEO of the TV Academy. “These membership changes are aligned with our ongoing efforts to be inclusive and recognize the many unique professionals who play vital roles in the television landscape.”

In December, the Academy also expanded its membership to include personal publicists, writers of short form content, post supervisors and colorists.

Per the rules changes, active status membership for the commercials peer group now includes producers or directors employed on at least 20 national on-air promos with each promo having more than 50 percent original content.

Voting membership for the performers peer group now include commercial performers who have accrued any combination of eight performing credits in principal roles within the past four years, as well as voice-over performers with eight qualifying credits of nationally exhibited content within the past four years. Voice-over is defined as a character voice, live action or animation, narration, in-show announcer, live announcer, promo announcer, and commercials.

All new members will be eligible to vote in the first and second round of this year’s awards if they join by May 10.

This year’s Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The show will air live on NBC at 8pmET/5pmPT.