Telemundo Consolidates Production Units Under International Chief Marcos Santana

Cynthia Littleton

MIAMI — Telemundo has consolidated its production units under the leadership of former Telemundo International president Marcos Santana.

Santana will now serve as head of the newly formed Telemundo Global Studios unit. He will oversee domestic and international production activity as well as co-productions and international sales and distribution. Luis Silberwasser remains in his role as president of U.S. networks, encompassing the Telemundo broadcast network and Universo cabler.

Santana and Silberwasser continue to report to Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“Marcos brings decades of experience in content development, production and distribution. In this broader role, he is uniquely positioned to propel and expand our content creation capabilities worldwide,” said Conde. “We are fortunate to have both Marcos and Luis manage two of our fastest growing business units, as we continue to make Telemundo the undisputed leader in Hispanic media.”

Telemundo has significantly expanded its internal production capabilities during the past decade. Licensing deals for its telenovelas and drama series has become a growth area for the company. Telemundo’s various units deliver some 800 hours of programming a year including such recent hits for the network as “El Senor de los Cielos,” and “El Chema.”

(Pictured: Telemundo’s “El Senor de Los Cielos”)

