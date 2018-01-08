Telemundo Will Unveil New Midday National Newscast

Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo said it would launch a new midday national newscast to its programming lineup as part of a widening commitment to developing news programming for its viewers.

““Noticias Telemundo, Mediodía” will launch January 22 at 12:30 p.m. Audiences will be able to livestream “Noticias Telemundo, Mediodia” on NoticiasTelemundo.com, the “Noticias Telemundo” mobile app and across Noticias Telemundo’s social media properties including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. “The launch of ‘Noticias Telemundo, Mediodía’ is a response to a growing demand for news throughout the day and across multiple platforms,” said Luis Fernández, Executive Vice President, Noticias Telemundo, in a prepared statement. “We are committed to empowering U.S. Latinos with news produced under Noticias Telemundo’s banner ‘Telling It Like It Is’ (‘Las Cosas Como Son’ in Spanish).”

“Noticias Telemundo” is a leading provider of national news for U.S. Hispanics across all broadcast and digital platforms. Its award-winning television news broadcasts include the daily newscast “Noticias Telemundo” and the Sunday current affairs show “Enfoque con José Díaz-Balart” (above, pictured). The “Noticias Telemundo Digital Team” provides continuous content to U.S. Hispanics via its growing online and mobile platforms. “Noticias Telemundo” also produces award-winning news specials, documentaries and news events such as political debates, town halls and forums.

The NBCUniversal-owned company will also introduce a local weekday newscast at 12 noon across ten of its stations.

In order to support the new local newscasts, Telemundo will add staff members in the coming months. The company has since 2013 invested more heavily in news programming by launching local newscasts across weekday mornings and afternoons, introducing weekend newscasts and morning cut-ins, and making the stations’ information available across all platforms. On the network side, these investments have resulted in the launch of “Noticias Telemundo, Investiga,” the first investigative unit of the Hispanic network, as well as the consolidation of “Noticias Telemundo” as the only national nightly newscast to grow in 2017 among adults 25 to 54 and total viewers, regardless of language.

“The need for local news has never been greater,” said Manuel Martinez, President, Telemundo Station Group, in a statement. “Ours are the only local Spanish-language stations in their markets that can deliver their audiences hyper-local news, weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports, sports and entertainment information across all platforms. We are proud to dedicate more resources to our stations to help them boost their already strong local news programming to help them better serve their viewers with the news and information they need and deserve.”