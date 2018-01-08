TBS Pulls Plug on Louis C.K. Animated Comedy ‘The Cops’

TBS has pulled the plug on the animated comedy series “The Cops,” which was co-created by and set to star Louis C.K.

The move comes two months after TBS suspended production on the show in the wake of revelations about C.K.’s history of sexual misconduct.

“The Cops” followed Al (Albert Brooks) and Lou (C.K.), two Los Angeles patrolmen trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both, per the network’s description of the project. C.K. was also an executive producer on the project under his Pig Newton production banner.

In November, FX Networks and FX Productions, home to C.K.’s critically-acclaimed sitcom “Louie” and several other shows that he produced, announced that they were severing all ties with him and that he would receive no further compensation for any of the shows. In addition, C.K.’s management company 3 Arts Entertainment announced they were also ending their business relationship. Lewis Kay, partner at Kovert Creative and C.K.’s longtime PR rep, also said Friday that he has dropped him as a client.

The New York Times published a piece early last year alleging that C.K. had repeatedly asked women he encountered in work-related environments to watch him masturbate.

C.K. admitted that the stories published by the New York Times were true in a statement he released the day after the report was published.