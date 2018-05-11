Taylor Kitsch to Headline ‘Waco’ Event at ATX Television Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Kitsch will be making his ATX Television Festival debut this June, Variety has learned exclusively.

Following a screening of one of the six episodes of his Paramount Network limited series “Waco,” Kitsch will appear on a panel to discuss the process of adapting the true story of David Koresh and the 1993 siege on his Branch Davidian compound in Texas. Additional panelists are expected to be announced closer to the event.

“Waco” debuted in January 2018 on the cabler. Created by Drew Dowdle and John Erick Dowdle, the series also starred Michael Shannon, Rory Culkin, John Leguizamo, Melissa Benoist, Julia Garner and Andrea Riseborough.

Although the festival hosted annual “Friday Night Lights” screenings in its early years, Kitsch was never able to attend the formal events, although he did stop by the opening night party in 2014 to reunite with “FNL” stars such as Derek Phillips and Adrianne Palicki.

“Waco” is the latest piece of programming announced for the seventh annual festival, which takes place in Austin, Texas June 7-10. Previously announced series include “Love Is___“, “Castle Rock,” “Sharp Objects,” “Mayans MC” and a “Felicity” reunion.