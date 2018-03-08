‘Sweet/Vicious,’ ‘Nashville’ Alums to Lead Carrie Brownstein Comedy Pilot at Hulu

Taylor Dearden and Aubrey Peeples have been cast in the lead roles in Carrie Brownstein’s upcoming Hulu pilot “Search & Destroy,” Variety has learned.

The half-hour comedy is loosely based on Brownstein’s memoir “Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl” in addition to her experiences as a musician growing up in the Pacific Northwest during the underground feminist punk movement of the 1990s. It is described as a show about a young woman, a band, and a community learning how to be unafraid of their own noise.

Dearden will star as Karen, who is described as witty and cerebral. Writing and playing music are her means of being present and in her body, though Karen keeps trying to be vulnerable in other situations as well. Peeples will play Charlotte, described as unafraid to be bold, assertive, and even rebellious. She has a wild streak that is often tempered by the fact that she is a homebody at

heart, verging on traditional.

Dearden is best known for starring in the critcally-acclaimed MTV series “Sweet/Vicious,” which followed two female college students who take justice into their own hands to target sexual predators on their campus. Peeples previously starred as Layla Grant in the country music drama series “Nashville” before it moved from ABC to CMT. She also played the lead role in the film adaptation of “Jem and the Holograms.”

Dearden is repped by The Coronel Group. Peeples is repped by Snow Entertainment.

Annapurna Television will produce “Search & Destroy.” Brownstein is set to direct and write the pilot. She will also executive produce alongside Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug.