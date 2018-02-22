Taye Diggs Joins April Blair-Spencer Paysinger Pilot at CW

Taye Diggs has been cast in a major role of The CW’s upcoming drama pilot inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger, Variety has confirmed.

In the pilot, a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. Diggs will play Beverly Hills High coach Billy Baker who, having attended Crenshaw High himself, has an intense desire to see Spencer succeed even if his efforts impact his relationship with his own son.

Diggs’ recent television credits include “Empire,” “Rosewood,” “The Good Wife,” and “Private Practice.” He is also an accomplished Broadway actor, having appeared in “Rent” and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” He would go on to star in the film version of “Rent” released in 2005.

He is repped by ICM Partners and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

April Blair will write and executive produce the Paysinger project, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also executive producing. Robbie Rogers will produce with Dane Morck consulting. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros Television, where Berlanti is set up under an overall deal. As Variety exclusively reported, Rob Hardy will direct the pilot.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Diggs’ casting.