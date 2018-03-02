You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett to Star in ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Single Parents’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Taran Killam, Leighton Meester and Brad Garrett have been set to star in the ABC comedy pilot “Single Parents,” Variety has learned.

The trio will lead the single-camera comedy that revolves around three single parents who lean on one another as they raise their children and pursue romantic relationships.

Killam is an alum of “Saturday Night Live.” Meester had a six-season run on CW’s “Gossip Girl” and was most recently a co-star of the Fox comedy “Making History.” Garrett is a sitcom vet and a three-time Emmy winner for his role on CBS’ “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Killam is repped by UTA and Principato-Young Entertainment. Meester is repped by UTA. Garrett is repped by UTA and Management 360.

The series was co-created by Liz Meriwether and JJ Philbin. Philbin will write and executive produce with Meriwether and Katherine Pope also executive producing. 20th Century Fox Television will co-produce with ABC Studios.

Meriwether created the Fox series “New Girl,” on which Philbin serves as a writer and consulting producer with Pope serving as an executive producer. The show is about to enter its seventh and final season on Fox.

