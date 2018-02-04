Warner Bros. TV Alum Tammy Golihew to Head PR for Amazon Original Series

Amazon Studios has recruited Warner Bros. TV alum Tammy Golihew to head all publicity for Amazon original series.

The appointment of Golihew, a highly regarded industry veteran, is a signal to the creative community that the entertainment arm of the digital giant is beefing up its programming, development and marketing infrastructure. It comes as Amazon Studios is closing in on hiring a new leader for the division, which has been in transition since the ouster in November of longtime president Roy Price amid sexual harassment allegations.

The streaming giant has come in for criticism for what some have seen as shortcomings in the support system offered to creators and producers of its growing roster of original series. Golihew will report to Craig Berman, VP of public relations and publicity for Amazon Entertainment.

Golihew comes to Amazon after 12 years at Warner Bros. TV. She was most recently exec VP of scripted marketing and communications for the studio, spearheading publicity efforts for scripted programs produced by Warner Bros. TV, Warner Horizon Television, Warner Bros. Animation and the digital studio Blue Ribbon Content. She led Warner Bros. TV to become an early adopter of social media platforms to promote shows and engage with fans.

Golihew joined Warner Bros. TV Group in 2006 as VP of PR. She was promoted to senior VP in 2010 and to exec VP in 2016.

Before Warner Bros., Golihew was a VP at BNC Public Relations, and she worked in media relations for Sony Pictures Television.