You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Warner Bros. TV Alum Tammy Golihew to Head PR for Amazon Original Series

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Curtesy of Amazon Studios/CHRIS FRAWLEY

Amazon Studios has recruited Warner Bros. TV alum Tammy Golihew to head all publicity for Amazon original series.

The appointment of Golihew, a highly regarded industry veteran, is a signal to the creative community that the entertainment arm of the digital giant is beefing up its programming, development and marketing infrastructure. It comes as Amazon Studios is closing in on hiring a new leader for the division, which has been in transition since the ouster in November of longtime president Roy Price amid sexual harassment allegations.

The streaming giant has come in for criticism for what some have seen as shortcomings in the support system offered to creators and producers of its growing roster of original series. Golihew will report to Craig Berman, VP of public relations and publicity for Amazon Entertainment.

Golihew comes to Amazon after 12 years at Warner Bros. TV. She was most recently exec VP of scripted marketing and communications for the studio, spearheading publicity efforts for scripted programs produced by Warner Bros. TV, Warner Horizon Television, Warner Bros. Animation and the digital studio Blue Ribbon Content. She led Warner Bros. TV to become an early adopter of social media platforms to promote shows and engage with fans.

Golihew joined Warner Bros. TV Group in 2006 as VP of PR. She was promoted to senior VP in 2010 and to exec VP in 2016.

Before Warner Bros., Golihew was a VP at BNC Public Relations, and she worked in media relations for Sony Pictures Television.

More TV

  • Amazon Hires Warner Bros. TV Alum

    Warner Bros. TV Alum Tammy Golihew to Head PR for Amazon Original Series

    Amazon Studios has recruited Warner Bros. TV alum Tammy Golihew to head all publicity for Amazon original series. The appointment of Golihew, a highly regarded industry veteran, is a signal to the creative community that the entertainment arm of the digital giant is beefing up its programming, development and marketing infrastructure. It comes as Amazon […]

  • 'SNL' Responds to Brigitte Bardot and

    'Saturday Night Live' Responds to Brigitte Bardot and Catherine Deneuve Decrying #MeToo

    Amazon Studios has recruited Warner Bros. TV alum Tammy Golihew to head all publicity for Amazon original series. The appointment of Golihew, a highly regarded industry veteran, is a signal to the creative community that the entertainment arm of the digital giant is beefing up its programming, development and marketing infrastructure. It comes as Amazon […]

  • Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Andy Samberg

    Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Andy Samberg Return to 'Saturday Night Live' (Watch)

    Amazon Studios has recruited Warner Bros. TV alum Tammy Golihew to head all publicity for Amazon original series. The appointment of Golihew, a highly regarded industry veteran, is a signal to the creative community that the entertainment arm of the digital giant is beefing up its programming, development and marketing infrastructure. It comes as Amazon […]

  • Progression Image 3 of 3: Final

    Pixar's 'Coco' Sweeps 45th Annie Awards

    Amazon Studios has recruited Warner Bros. TV alum Tammy Golihew to head all publicity for Amazon original series. The appointment of Golihew, a highly regarded industry veteran, is a signal to the creative community that the entertainment arm of the digital giant is beefing up its programming, development and marketing infrastructure. It comes as Amazon […]

  • Alec Baldwin Donald Trump SNL

    'Saturday Night Live' Sees Alec Baldwin Return as Trump in 'Fox & Friends' Parody (Watch)

    Amazon Studios has recruited Warner Bros. TV alum Tammy Golihew to head all publicity for Amazon original series. The appointment of Golihew, a highly regarded industry veteran, is a signal to the creative community that the entertainment arm of the digital giant is beefing up its programming, development and marketing infrastructure. It comes as Amazon […]

  • Iceland's Sagafilm Produce Political Series 'The

    Iceland's Sagafilm to Produce Political Series 'The Minister' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Studios has recruited Warner Bros. TV alum Tammy Golihew to head all publicity for Amazon original series. The appointment of Golihew, a highly regarded industry veteran, is a signal to the creative community that the entertainment arm of the digital giant is beefing up its programming, development and marketing infrastructure. It comes as Amazon […]

  • PyeongChang Winter Olympics

    NBC to Use Keala Settle's 'This Is Me' to Spark Attention for Winter Olympics

    Amazon Studios has recruited Warner Bros. TV alum Tammy Golihew to head all publicity for Amazon original series. The appointment of Golihew, a highly regarded industry veteran, is a signal to the creative community that the entertainment arm of the digital giant is beefing up its programming, development and marketing infrastructure. It comes as Amazon […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad