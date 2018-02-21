SXSW 2018 Highlights: Visit the ‘Westworld’ Theme Park, ‘Shameless’ Bar

This year’s South by Southwest (SXSW®) conference and festival will feature screenings, panels, happy hours, a special pop-up theme park and more. The event runs from March 9 to 18 in Austin, Texas. Variety has created a list of the immersive experiences and talks to keep you up to date. We will continue to update the schedule as more information is released about the festival.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY MARCH 9-11:

Westworld: Live Without Limits Weekend (EastSide Tavern)

SXSW attendees can explore a two acre custom-built “Westworld” theme park from March 9 to 11 as part of the “Westworld: Live Without Limits Weekend.” The exhibit includes reproduced sets from the HBO series like the Mariposa Saloon. Guest will have to register for appointment at discoverwestorld.com before checking in at downtown Austin’s EastSide Tavern. They will then be taken to a recreated version of “Westworld” town Sweetwater and receive a black or white hat before exploring the park. Cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, and James Marsden will also join series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to share about details from the new season on Saturday, March 10 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Austin Convention Center, Room D.

SATURDAY MARCH 10

Vida Happy Hour (5-7 p.m., 88 Rainey Street)

The Starz Sensory House will host an exclusive happy hour with the executive producer Tanya Saracho and cast of the new Starz series “Vida.” The cast includes Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda, and Maria Elena Laas. The series premieres on May 6. The event includes cocktails, a nail bar, wine tasting and music by the Chulita Vinyl Club.

MONDAY, MARCH 12

Back in the Game with Alex Rodriguez (9:30 -10:30 a.m., Austin Convention Center Ballroom D)

CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman will moderate a discussion with Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez about the highs and lows of his career. Rodriguez will also share how he mentors a new generation of athletes in his upcoming CNBC special “Back in the Game.”

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

SMILF (Clive Bar)

The Showtime House will feature female-fronted bands across multiple genres to honor Golden Globe-nominated comedy “SMILF.” Headliner Princess Nokia, whose music is featured on the show, will be introduced by the series’ creator, producer, director and star Frankie Shaw. Rocker Snail Mail and violinist and vocalist Sudan Archives will also perform. At each Showtime event, 100 gift cards will be given to the first 100 guests. There will also be digital vending machines on-site featuring show merchandise.

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

The Chi (Clive Bar)

The Showtime House event for drama “The Chi,” will include food from Chicago, a custom sneaker gallery, hip hop artists and Chicago graffiti art. “The Chi” star Jacob Latimore will introduce a DJ set from Run-DMC’s Darryl DMC McDaniels. Other musicians whose music can be heard on “The Chi” will perform such as Lee Fields & the Expressions. “The Chi” creator and executive producer Lena Waithe as well as executive producer Common and actors Jason Mitchell and Jacob Latimore will participate in a discussion about the series on Monday, March 12 from 2-3 p.m. in Austin Convention Center, Room 18ABCD.

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

Shameless (Clive Bar)

The Showtime House will be transformed into an “Alibi Bar” pop up where attendees are served drinks by “Shameless” stars Shanola Hampton and Steve Howey. Some of the performers include Low Cut Connie, WAVVES, and Tank and The Bangas.