‘Swamp Thing’ Series in the Works at DC Streaming Service

A live-action “Swamp Thing” TV series has landed a script-to-series order at DC Universe, the upcoming DC-branded streaming service, Variety has learned.

Based on the DC Comics characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the one-hour drama series would follow CDC researcher Abby Arcane, who returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus. She develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland, only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.

The show is currently slated for a 2019 launch. Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman will serve as writers and executive producers. James Wan and Michael Clear will also executive produce via Wan’s Atomic Monster banner. Rob Hackett of Atomic Monster will serve as co-producer. Atomic Monster will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This is not the first time Swamp Thing has come to the small screen. Aside from appearances on various animated DC shows, USA Network previously aired a live-action “Swamp Thing” series for three seasons from 1990-1993. Dick Durock starred in the series, reprising the role he had played in the films “Swamp Thing” and “The Return of Swamp Thing.”

Should this project get ordered to series, it would mark the fifth series for DC Universe. Additional programs include “Metropolis”-set in the famous comic book city before the arrival of Superman- and the drama series “Titans,” based on the DC Comics team of the same name. The streaming service will also be home to Warner Bros. Animation’s “Harley Quinn” and “Young Justice: Outsiders.”