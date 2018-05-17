Suzanne Scott Named CEO of Fox News

Fox News Legal Sexual Assult Scandal
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Veteran programming executive Suzanne Scott was named chief executive of the Fox News unit of 21st Century Fox, part of the continuing reorganization of the company as it prepares to sell the bulk of its assets to Walt Disney Co.

She will report to Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch, who will lead the recalibrated company. Fox News will perhaps be the largest financial contributor to the parent corporation.

Fox News said Jay Wallace would serve as president of the Fox News unit, as well as executive editor.

Jack Abernethy, who had been in place as co-president of the news unit, will continue as CEO of the company’s TV-stations group, which is expected to grow as the result of a recent deal with Sinclair Broadcasting.

 

More to come…

