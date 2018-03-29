Suzanne Patmore Gibbs, TV Development Executive, Dies at 50

Suzanne Patmore Gibbs, a widely respected TV development executive who most recently headed Sony Pictures TV’s TriStar TV banner, died Thursday morning. She was 50.

Patmore Gibbs’ death was confirmed Thursday afternoon by Sony Pictures TV. The specifics of her passing were still unclear.

“All of us at Sony Pictures Television were touched by Suzanne’s passion and friendship. She was a wonderful colleague and friend to all who worked with her,” Sony TV chiefs Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter said in a memo to Sony staffers. “She will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Patmore Gibbs had not been known to be facing health problems. Frost, Parnell and Clodfelter said in the memo that the news of her death was “a shock to all of us and we are heartbroken.”

Patmore Gibbs was well known in the TV industry and well regarded as a champion of distinctive writers and as an executive who nurtured younger and less experienced writers. She was a bubbly personality with a bright smile and endless enthusiasm for her work.

Patmore Gibbs was also known for her efforts to mentor and aid women in the industry. She was part of a close-knit group of working mothers who took regular camping trips together and arranged other excursions with their children.

“Very few people touch as many lives in such a positive a way in their lifetime,” said Cori Wellins, a top WME literary agent who was a close friend. “She was such a good friend to so many ladies in this business. Filled with unconditional support and optimism, she was the epitome of a modern-day feminist.”

At TriStar, Patmore Gibbs was the executive behind the Amazon drama “Good Girls Revolt,” revolving around women working in the magazine industry in the 1970s. The series generated a small but fervent fan base that spurred much outrage on social media when the show was canceled after one season.

Patmore Gibbs most recently served as exec vp of original series for TriStar Television. She joined Sony TV in 2012 as exec VP of drama development. Before Sony, she had a long run at Disney/ABC, starting out in drama development at the Touchstone Television studio. She moved to ABC in 2004 to head drama development.

Earlier in her career Patmore Gibbs worked for Mutual Film Co. and for Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick at the pair’s Bedford Falls production banner.

Patmore Gibbs’ survivors include her husband, novelist Stuart Gibbs, and two young children.

The family requests that donations be made to Children’s Institute, a Los Angeles-based advocacy org for children in foster care, and to Girls Inc., the non-profit org that helps girls develop business and managerial skills.

