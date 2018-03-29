Suzanne Patmore Gibbs Remembered as ‘Brilliant Executive’ and ‘Class Act’

She was the first TV executive to champion Shonda Rhimes as a series creator. She was “a class act” and “a brilliant executive” in the view of those who worked with Suzanne Patmore Gibbs during her tenures at ABC and Sony Pictures TV.
Many in the TV industry expressed shock at news of the death of Patmore Gibbs, the head of Sony’s TriStar Television banner who died suddenly on Thursday morning. She was 50.
Rhimes, director Paris Barclay and others took to social media to pay tribute to the executive who championed series ranging from “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “Desperate Housewives” to “The Blacklist,” “Masters of Sex,” “Good Girls Revolt,” and “Lost.”