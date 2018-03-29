Suzanne Patmore Gibbs Remembered as ‘Brilliant Executive’ and ‘Class Act’

She was the first TV executive to champion Shonda Rhimes as a series creator. She was “a class act” and “a brilliant executive” in the view of those who worked with Suzanne Patmore Gibbs during her tenures at ABC and Sony Pictures TV.

Many in the TV industry expressed shock at news of the death of Patmore Gibbs, the head of Sony’s TriStar Television banner who died suddenly on Thursday morning. She was 50.

Rhimes, director Paris Barclay and others took to social media to pay tribute to the executive who championed series ranging from “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “Desperate Housewives” to “The Blacklist,” “Masters of Sex,” “Good Girls Revolt,” and “Lost.”

She was my very first champion at ABC Studios, the first exec to say "maybe Shonda could write a TV show." Then she fought like hell to get us the chance to make the Grey's Anatomy pilot. No way to describe this loss. https://t.co/QeZddIHZIF — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 29, 2018

I'd like to dedicate tonight's episode of #GreysAnatomy to Suzanne Patmore Gibbs who fought doggedly to put this series on the air. She was a super talent and a funny and wise and deeply supportive friend. I love you, Suzanne. https://t.co/tchAvA07b9 — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) March 29, 2018

This is devastating. I can’t believe it. A lovely woman and a brilliant executive. Just a terrible, terrible loss. https://t.co/pxqh4rX0dN — Jeff Greenstein (@blue439) March 29, 2018

A class act. Long will she be remembered…and revered. https://t.co/hCsWdZaOK9 — Paris Barclay (@Harparbar) March 29, 2018

I 1st met Suzanne in ‘05. She was my champion, guardian angel & 1 of my heroes in the industry. As a human, mother, executive – she stood up & fought for good. This is a devastating loss for the world & our community. my love & support to her family. @THR https://t.co/0xGIRcY2W0 — Abigail Spencer (@abigailspencer) March 29, 2018

Brilliant, generous of spirit, loving, kind, with impeccable taste. Lived life to the fullest. I feel privileged to have known you. Heartbroken. https://t.co/yTeYDi0oqi — Phyllis Strong (@phyllystrong) March 29, 2018

Stunned, shocked, saddened at the death of Suzanne Patmore-Gibbs at the age of 50. She ran Tri-Star TV. She was always thoughtful, supportive and pleasant to everyone she met. A tough loss for the Hollywood community. https://t.co/ePC0NqTBVb pic.twitter.com/cfShuPGnbU — Bryce Zabel (@BryceZabel) March 29, 2018

Really gutted to hear of the death of Suzanne Patmore Gibbs, aka @Zannepg. She was one of the first people to encourage @KayReindlTV and me in our fledgling writing career. She will be missed by so many. Way too young, way too soon. https://t.co/skW89q8T5g — Erin Maher 🍳 #neveragain (@theerinmaher) March 29, 2018