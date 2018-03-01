TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Premiere Helps CBS Snap NBC Win Streak

The season premiere of “Survivor” led CBS to a win in the Wednesday Nielsen ratings.

The two-hour “Survivor: Ghost Island” premiere drew a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.1 million viewers. That combined with a new episode of “SEAL Team”–which hit a series low with a 0.8 rating and 5 million viewers–led CBS to win Wednesday night with an average 1.4 rating and 7.1 million viewers. NBC had previously won every night going back to Feb. 8 due to coverage of the Olympics and then the season premiere of “The Voice” earlier this week.

On NBC, “The Blacklist” (0.9, 5.7 million) and “Law & Order: SVU” (1.1, 5.6 million) were down in both measures, while “Chicago PD” (1.2, 6.1 million) was down in total viewers.

All of ABC’s Wednesday shows were down across the board. “The Goldbergs” drew a 1.3 and 5.4 million; “Speechless” drew a 1.0 and 4.1 million; “Modern Family” hit a series low with a 1.3 and 4.9 million; “American Housewife” averaged a 1.0 and 4.1 million; and “Designated Survivor” also hit a series low with a 0.6, 3.7 million.

For Fox, “The X-Files” (0.8, 3.2 million) was down just over 10% in both measures, while “9-1-1” (1.5, 5.9 million) was down approximately 10% in both measures.

The CW aired only repeats.

Fox was second for the night in the demo with a 1.2 but third in total viewers with 4.6 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 1.1 but second in total viewers with 5.8 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 1.0 and 4.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 767,000 viewers.