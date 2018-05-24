TV Ratings: ‘Survivor,’ ‘Empire’ Hit Finale Lows

"It Is Game Time Kids" - Domenick Abbate, Laurel Johnson and Wendell Holland on the fourteenth episode of Survivor: Ghost Island, which is a two-hour season finale airing Wednesday, May 23 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS Entertainment ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Screen Grab

Both “Survivor” and “Empire” recorded their lowest-rated season finales ever on Wednesday night.

The two-hour “Survivor” finale drew a 1.5 and 7.4 million viewers on CBS. That is even with last week’s episode and down from the 1.9 and 8.5 million viewers drawn by last season’s finale. That is approximately a 21% drop in the demo and a 13% drop in total viewers. The reunion show that followed drew a 1.1 and 5.6 million viewers, compared to a 1.3 and 5.8 million last season.

Airing at 8 p.m., “Empire” drew a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers. That is even in the demo and up a scant few percentage points from the 5.1 million viewers it drew last week. In addition, it was down approximately 36% in the demo and 25% in total viewers compared to the Season 3 finale last May. Nevertheless, “Empire” narrowly remained the top-rated show of Wednesday night.

Later on Fox, the season finale of “Star” (1.2, 4 million) is down slightly in the demo from last week but up slightly in total viewers. It was also approximately even with its first season finale last year.

On NBC, the two-hour season finale of “Law & Order: SVU” (1.2, 6.1 million) was up versus last week and even with last season’s finale.

ABC aired “Toy Story 3” (0.7, 2.7 million viewers), followed by “20/20” (0.5, 2.3 million).

The CW aired only repeats.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.4 but finished third in viewers with 4.6 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.3 but first in viewers with 6.8 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 1.0 but second in viewers with 5.3 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.6 and 2.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 914,000 viewers.

