‘Superstore’ Renewed for Season 4 at NBC

NBC has renewed “Superstore” for a fourth season, the network announced Wednesday.

The early renewal comes as the show is in the midst of its third season. The fourth season will consist of 22 episodes, in keeping with Seasons 2 and 3. Season 1 of the show, which began airing in 2015, was only 11 episodes.

“‘Superstore’ is one of our signature NBC comedies, and we’re so pleased to be bringing it back for the 2018-19 season,” said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke.

The single-camera comedy centers around Amy (America Ferrera), the most stalwart employee of big box store Cloud 9. Jonah (Ben Feldman), who is often the target of his colleagues ribbing, is joined on the floor with his fellow associates, including Garrett (Colton Dunn), Mateo (Nico Santos) and sweet teenager and new mom Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom). Overseeing the store is Glenn (Mark McKinney), the affable, clueless store manager, and Dina (Lauren Ash), the aggressive assistant manager who enforces Cloud 9 policy with an iron fist.

It is currently one of NBC’s top-rated comedies, with Season 3 currently averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.1 million viewers in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings. It is averaging a 2.9 in the key demo when 35 days of non-linear viewership is included in the rating.

The series was created and written by Justin Spitzer, who also serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green. “Superstore” is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.