TV Ratings: ‘Superstore,’ ‘Good Place’ Improve on NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE GOOD PLACE -- "The Burrito" Episode 212 -- Pictured: Manny Jacinto as Jianyu -- (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)
CREDIT: Colleen Hayes/NBC

Both “Superstore” and “The Good Place” saw improvements in the ratings Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Superstore” drew a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers. That is up approximately 20 percent in both measures and the show’s highest ratings since October. “The Good Place” drew a 1.1 and 3.6 million viewers, up over 10 percent in the demo and 20 percent in total viewers. Like “Superstore,” it was the show’s highest ratings since October. A new episode of “Great News” aired at 9:30 and drew a 0.5 and 2.2 million viewers, down slightly in the demo from last week. “Chicago Fire” (1.1, 6 million) ticked up in the demo.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (2.2, 8.5 million) was even and was also the top show of the night. “Scandal” (1.3, 5.2 million) and “How to Get Away With Murder” (1.0, 3.5 million) were even.

On Fox, “The Four: Battle for Stardom” (1.2, 3.6 million) was even.

On CBS, the special “MVP: Most Valuable Performer” drew a 0.7 and 4.2 million viewers. The network aired only repeats for the rest of the night.

For The CW, “Supernatural” (0.6, 2 million) was even, while “Arrow” (0.4, 1.4 million) dipped in the demo.

ABC won the night with a 1.5 and 5.7 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 1.2 but fourth in viewers with 3.6 million. NBC was third overall with a 0.9 and 4.1 million viewers. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.8 but second in viewers with 5.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.7 million viewers.

More TV

  • Actor Eugene Levy on His Early

    Eugene Levy Looks Back on His Early Days With 'Second City Television'

    Both “Superstore” and “The Good Place” saw improvements in the ratings Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. “Superstore” drew a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers. That is up approximately 20 percent in both measures and the show’s highest ratings since October. “The Good Place” drew a 1.1 and 3.6 million viewers, up […]

  • Jack Sussman, Ken Ehrlich, James Corden,

    James Corden on His Grammy Gig: 'This Show Doesn't Need a Host'

    Both “Superstore” and “The Good Place” saw improvements in the ratings Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. “Superstore” drew a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers. That is up approximately 20 percent in both measures and the show’s highest ratings since October. “The Good Place” drew a 1.1 and 3.6 million viewers, up […]

  • Lena Waithe

    Remote Controlled: Lena Waithe on Showing 'A Real Sense of Humanity' in 'The Chi'

    Both “Superstore” and “The Good Place” saw improvements in the ratings Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. “Superstore” drew a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers. That is up approximately 20 percent in both measures and the show’s highest ratings since October. “The Good Place” drew a 1.1 and 3.6 million viewers, up […]

  • THE GOOD PLACE -- "The Burrito"

    TV Ratings: 'Superstore,' 'Good Place' Improve on NBC

    Both “Superstore” and “The Good Place” saw improvements in the ratings Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. “Superstore” drew a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers. That is up approximately 20 percent in both measures and the show’s highest ratings since October. “The Good Place” drew a 1.1 and 3.6 million viewers, up […]

  • ESL - Sony PlayStation Vue -

    E-Sports Deal Puts EA's 'Madden NFL' on ESPN, Disney XD

    Both “Superstore” and “The Good Place” saw improvements in the ratings Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. “Superstore” drew a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers. That is up approximately 20 percent in both measures and the show’s highest ratings since October. “The Good Place” drew a 1.1 and 3.6 million viewers, up […]

  • Jemele Hill Will Leave ESPN's 'SportsCenter'

    Jemele Hill Will Leave ESPN's 'SportsCenter'

    Both “Superstore” and “The Good Place” saw improvements in the ratings Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. “Superstore” drew a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers. That is up approximately 20 percent in both measures and the show’s highest ratings since October. “The Good Place” drew a 1.1 and 3.6 million viewers, up […]

  • Mediapro Announces Showrunner Deal For Fernando

    Spain's Mediapro Group Announces Deal With Spanish Filmmaker Fernando González Molina

    Both “Superstore” and “The Good Place” saw improvements in the ratings Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. “Superstore” drew a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers. That is up approximately 20 percent in both measures and the show’s highest ratings since October. “The Good Place” drew a 1.1 and 3.6 million viewers, up […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad