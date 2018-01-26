TV Ratings: ‘Superstore,’ ‘Good Place’ Improve on NBC

Both “Superstore” and “The Good Place” saw improvements in the ratings Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

“Superstore” drew a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers. That is up approximately 20 percent in both measures and the show’s highest ratings since October. “The Good Place” drew a 1.1 and 3.6 million viewers, up over 10 percent in the demo and 20 percent in total viewers. Like “Superstore,” it was the show’s highest ratings since October. A new episode of “Great News” aired at 9:30 and drew a 0.5 and 2.2 million viewers, down slightly in the demo from last week. “Chicago Fire” (1.1, 6 million) ticked up in the demo.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (2.2, 8.5 million) was even and was also the top show of the night. “Scandal” (1.3, 5.2 million) and “How to Get Away With Murder” (1.0, 3.5 million) were even.

On Fox, “The Four: Battle for Stardom” (1.2, 3.6 million) was even.

On CBS, the special “MVP: Most Valuable Performer” drew a 0.7 and 4.2 million viewers. The network aired only repeats for the rest of the night.

For The CW, “Supernatural” (0.6, 2 million) was even, while “Arrow” (0.4, 1.4 million) dipped in the demo.

ABC won the night with a 1.5 and 5.7 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 1.2 but fourth in viewers with 3.6 million. NBC was third overall with a 0.9 and 4.1 million viewers. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.8 but second in viewers with 5.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.7 million viewers.