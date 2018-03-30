TV Ratings: ‘Supernatural’ Scooby Doo Episode Hits Best Numbers Since Season Premiere

Supernatural -- "ScoobyNatural" -- Image Number: SN1316c_0013.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Sam and Velma -- Photo: The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
CREDIT: The CW

Jinkies.

The Scooby Doo episode of “Supernatural” provided the long-running CW series with its best ratings since the Season 13 premiere back in October in the Nielsen overnight ratings. Airing at 8 p.m., “Supernatural” drew a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 2 million viewers. That is an increase of over 30% in the demo and approximately 20% in total viewers over the last original episode of the show.

The lift did not translate to fellow CW show  “Arrow,” however, which was down slightly from last week with a 0.4  and 1.1 million viewers.

CBS’ Thursday lineup was mostly steady, with only “Life in Pieces” seeing a slight decline week-to-week in the demo. “Big Bang Theory” averaged a 2.4 and 12.9 million viewers, making it the top show of the night in both measures. “Young Sheldon” drew a 2.0 and 11.7 million viewers. “Mom” drew a 1.4 and 8.7 million. “Life in Pieces” is at a 1.0 -and 6.2 million. “SWAT” drew a 0.9 and 5.3 million.

For ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.7, 6.99 million) was down slightly in the demo. “Station 19” (1.2, 5.8 million) improved slightly from its premiere last week. “Scandal” (0.8, 3.8 million) took serious hits in both measures in its later timeslot.

On NBC, comedies “Superstore” (0.8, 2.9 million), “AP Bio” (0.6, 2.1 million), “Will & Grace” (0.9, 3.7 million), and “Champions” (0.6, 2.5 million) all hit lows. “Chicago Fire” (0.9, 5.3 million) is also at a low.

On Fox, “Gotham” (0.7, 2.4 million) and “Showtime at the Apollo” (0.6, 2.5 million) were even.

CBS won the night with a 1.4 and 8.4 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.2 and 5.5 million. NBC was third with a 0.8 and 3.5 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.7 and 2.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.6 million.

    TV Ratings: 'Supernatural' Scooby Doo Episode Hits Best Numbers Since Season Premiere

    Amazon Prime Video Acquires More Than 40 French Shows, Films From EuropaCorp, TF1

    Bryan Cranston Wants to Embrace Boyhood Through 'The Dangerous Book For Boys'

    A Liberal Defends 'Roseanne,' Sort Of (Column)

    Emily Ratajkowski, Lilly Singh Among Five Cast in NBC Comedy Pilot 'Bright Futures'

    'Beyond' Canceled at Freeform After Two Seasons

    Suzanne Patmore Gibbs Remembered as 'Brilliant Executive' and 'Class Act'

