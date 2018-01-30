Superman Prequel Series ‘Metropolis’ Lands 13 Episode Order at DC Digital Service

A live-action Superman prequel has been ordered straight-to-series at DC’s upcoming digital streaming service, Variety has learned.

From Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment, the series–titled “Metropolis”– is set in the famous comic book city before the arrival of Superman. It will follow Lois Lane and Lex Luthor as they investigate the world of fringe science and expose the city’s dark and bizarre secrets. It has received an order for a 13 episode first season and will go into production later this year for a debut on the service in 2019.

The project was previously under consideration at Fox, where it would have served as a companion to “Gotham,” the drama about Gotham City before the arrival of Batman.

Superman has a long history on television. Most recently, Tyler Hoechlin portrayed the Man of Steel in the CW series “Supergirl.” Prior to that, the last time the iconic superhero appeared in a series was “Smallville.” In the latter show, Michael Rosenbaum portrayed Lex Luthor and Erica Durance played Lois Lane.

With “Metropolis,” Warner Bros. now has two superman prequel series in the works, with “Krypton” set to premiere this year on Syfy.

John Stephens and Danny Cannon will executive produce “Metropolis.” Both serve as writers and executive producers on “Gotham,” with Stephens also serving as showrunner. Cannon will direct the first episode from a teleplay by Stephens, with story by both Cannon and Stephens. “Metropolis” is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

The order for the show marks the fourth announced series for the new DC digital service. Additional programs include Warner Bros. Television’s live-action drama “Titans,” as well as Warner Bros. Animation’s “Harley Quinn” and “Young Justice: Outsiders.”