‘Superior Donuts’ Canceled After Two Seasons at CBS

CBS has canceled comedy “Superior Donuts” after two seasons.

“Superior Donuts” takes place in a small Chicago donut shop, where curmudgeonly owner Arthur (Judd Hirsch) finds his 40-year routine changing when enterprising go-getter Franco (Jermaine Fowler) fast-talks his way into Arthur’s life, becoming his only employee.

The show also stars Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, and Rell Battle. Diane Guerrero joined the show in its second season. Bob Daily, Neil Goldman, Garrett Donovan, Mark Teitelbaum, John R. Montgomery, Michael Rotenberg, Josh Lieberman, and Fowler executive produce.

