Super Deluxe to Develop Gay Senior Citizen Comedy ‘Silver Foxes’ From ‘Golden Girls’ Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Super Deluxe is teaming with writers and producers Stan Zimmerman and James Berg to develop the comedy series “Silver Foxes,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The half-hour, single-camera series is about two older gay men and one twink (their buddy’s young lover) that rescue a friend who’s been forced-back-in-the-closet at his homophobic assisted living facility. After they bring him back to their mid-century Palm Springs house, the foursome creates a fabulous family of friends. Super Deluxe, which is owned by Turner Broadcasting, will develop the series for a cable network or streaming platform.

Zimmerman and Berg created the series, having previously collaborated together on shows like “The Golden Girls,” “Roseanne,” and “Gilmore Girls.” The pair also co-created the Lifetime comedy series “Rita Rocks” in 2008. They were inspired to make the show after seeing the documentary “Gen Silent,” which explores the lives of LGBTQ seniors navigating discrimination in nursing homes. In 2017, they hosted a table read of the pilot at Zimmerman’s home with actors George Takei, Leslie Jordan, Bruce Vilanch, Todd Sherry, Melissa Peterman, Daniele Gaither and Cheri Oteri.

Super Deluxe previously developed and produced the deaf dramedy series “This Close” on AMC Networks’ premium SVOD Sundance Now and is currently at work on the forthcoming supernatural drama “Chambers” coming to Netflix. Super Deluxe is also adapting the 1985 classic gay film “My Beautiful Laundrette” into a television series with Kumail Nanjiani attached to co-write and co-star.

