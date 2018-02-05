TV Ratings: Super Bowl LII Down Slightly in Early Numbers

Super Bowl LII will no doubt take in a massive ratings haul, but the early numbers have it down slightly from last year.

In metered market households, Sunday’s game on NBC drew a 47.4 rating. Super Bowl LI in 2017 on Fox drew a 48.8 rating, meaning this year is down just three percent in that measure from last year.

The top 10 metered markets for Super Bowl LII were: Buffalo, 56.4; Philadelphia, 56.2; Boston, 55.9; Minneapolis-St. Paul, 54.9; Pittsburgh, 54.9; Norfolk, 53.9; New Orleans, 53.0; Providence, 52.5; Milwaukee, 52.3; Seattle, 52.2; Kansas City, 52.2.

The post-Super Bowl episode of “This Is Us,” meanwhile, set a new metered market record for the show. It averaged a 16.2 rating, making it the top-rated post-Super Bowl entertainment telecast in six years, and topping the show’s prior metered market record of 9.0 by 80 percent.

Early viewership numbers will be available later this morning, with the final numbers out this afternoon. The 2017 Super Bowl ended up drawing 111.3 million viewers when the final numbers were released.

More to come…