Universal Parks Taps Peyton Manning for Super Bowl Ad

Universal Parks & Resorts hopes former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning can help it gain some ground in a very crowded field.

Manning will star in a 30-second spot set to air this Sunday during NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LII. The company, part of Comcast’s NBC Universal, is one of a number of the corporation’s parts that will be taking part in the ad scrimmage. NBC will broadcast the event from Minneapolis on February 4.

NBCU’s Universal Studios is also set to air at least one trailer during the game. And NBC is running promos during its Super Bowl broadcast that direct viewers to watch the company’s coming Winter Olympics telecast, slated to start February 8th across several NBCU-owned networks. The company’s parks unit has typically run one ad during NBC’s Super Bowl broadcasts in recent years.

In the Universal Parks spot, Manning will coach families on how to enjoy their time at one of the unit’s destinations, which include Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

An extended version of the commercial is slated to appear in NBC’s pre-game broadcast.

Manning will be spotted doing things like screaming on a roller coaster, getting away from a Raptor and having a churro “intercepted” when he tries to enjoy it.