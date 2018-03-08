You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Suits' Spinoff Lands Series Order From USA

Daniel Holloway

Gina Torres Suits
USA has given a series order to a “Suits” spinoff starring Gina Torres. The new series focuses on Torres’ powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson as she adjusts to the dirty world of Chicago politics.

The Universal Cable Productions drama is set to be executive produced and written by “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh with executive producer and showrunner Daniel Arkin. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic will also serve as executive producers, as will Torres.

“Gina’s portrayal of Jessica Pearson as one of television’s strongest, most successful businesswomen has made a huge impact with fans,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We can’t wait to explore this next chapter in the ‘Suits’ legacy – and a brand new world for Jessica.”

Variety reported in August that the season-seven finale of “Suits” would serve as a backdoor pilot for a spinoff starring Torres.

“It was an extraordinary pleasure working with Gina on ‘Suits’ for six years,” said Korsh. “Beyond her undeniable talent, she is an incredible partner and collaborator, and I always hoped we would work together again. I am sincerely grateful to USA and UCP for giving Dan Arkin, my producing partners at Hypnotic and me the opportunity to continue Jessica Pearson’s journey in this new series that will encapsulate all that our fans love about her and ‘Suits’ – but with its own distinct story that will be unique to the franchise.”

In January, USA announced that “Suits” had been renewed for an eighth season without departing stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. In November Markle became engaged to Britain’s Prince Harry. The two plan to marry in May.

“The ‘Suits’ flagship series has struck a chord with our marketing partners throughout the years as a great platform for advertising and sponsorship opportunities,” said Mark Marshall, executive vice president, entertainment advertising sales, NBCUniversal. “This new Gina Torres-led spinoff allows us to provide those same advertisers and audiences with the content we already know they love to watch, and we’re excited to bring them this new chapter in the show’s legacy.”

