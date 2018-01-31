Katherine Heigl Joins ‘Suits’ Season 8

Katherine Heigl is joining “Suits” Season 8 as a series regular, USA Network announced Wednesday.

Heigl will play Samantha Wheeler, a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy. She joins returning series regulars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and new series regular Dulé Hill. The new season begins production this April in Toronto.

“Joining ‘Suits’ was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of,” Heigl said. “I have watched ‘Suits’ from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

Heigl is an Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress, as well as a producer. She is best known for starring in the feature films “27 Dresses,” “Knocked Up” and “The Ugly Truth,” which she also executive produced, as well as for her work on ABC’s critically acclaimed drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” Most recently, Heigl starred in the thriller “Unforgettable.”

She is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein & Kohner.

USA announced Tuesday that the show would return for an eighth season, but without regulars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. Both will exit the series at the end of the current Season 7, with the second half set to premiere on March 28. Series creator Aaron Korsh is also working on a spinoff centered around Gina Torres’ character Jessica Pearson at USA.