‘Succession,’ ‘American Woman,’ ‘Autonomies,’ ‘Rain’ Set for Series Mania in Lille

After moving to the northeastern French city of Lille from its longtime base in Paris, Series Mania will open its newest edition April 27 with HBO’s media empire drama “Succession,” written and created by Jesse Armstrong. The festival will close May 5 with the French premiere of Sky’s “Babylon Berlin,” a Beta Film co-produced series that pushed the bounds of scale and production values for high-end foreign-language European series.

The 9th edition of Series Mania is its first in Lille after eight years in the French capital. The event, a French government-backed drive to create a TV fest with the cachet of the Cannes Film Festival, expects to welcome Chris Brancato, Carlton Cuse and Maria Feldman this year.

A co-writer of “Lost” with Damon Lindelof, who was last year’s Series Mania jury president, Cuse will present exclusive excepts from Amazon Prime Video’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” at Lille.

“Narcos” co-creator Brancato presides over this year’s jury, which includes “False Flag” co-creator Feldman, as well as French actor-director Clovis Cornillac and French novelist-scriptwriter Pierre Lamaitre (“See You Up There”).

Potential highlights among the official competition lineup of 10 shows include Paramount Network’s 1970s single mother drama “American Woman,” with Alicia Silverstone, produced by John Wells and John Riggi and written by Riggi; and BBC One and Sundance TV’s “The Split,” from Emmy- and BAFTA-winning writer Abi Morgan (“The Hours,” “The Iron Lady”), starring Nicola Walker and examining modern marriage through the prism of two sisters who are rival divorce lawyers.

Anticipated drama series in competition take in Netflix’s first Danish Original Series, “The Rain,” a post-apocalyptic survival thriller; “Autonomies,” Israeli creators Yehonatan Indursky and Ori Elon’s follow-up to big breakout hit “Shtisel”; and “Warrior,” a FremantleMedia Intl.-sold thriller about an Afghanistan soldier-turned-bike gang infiltrator, from Danish film director Christopher Boe.

France is represented by “Ad Vitam,” a dystopian thriller directed and written by Thomas Cailley whose debut, “Love at First Fight,” topped Cannes’ 2014 Directors’ Fortnight. Israel’s On the Spectrum,” penned by Dana Idisis (“Secret Bar Mitzvah”) and directed by Yuval Shafferman (“Things Behind the Sun”), turns on three autistic young adults.

Also making the Competition cut: ABC Australia’s “Mystery Road,” a Outback cop serial starring Aaron Pedersen and Judy Davis, directed by Rachel Perkins (“Jasper Jones”); and social parable “The Miracle,” a new production from high-flying Italian premium drama force Sky Italia, with FremantleMedia-owned Wildside and French-German broadcaster Arte.

Fraught mother’ drama-thriller “An Ordinary Woman,” created by Valeriy Fedorovich and Evgeniy Nikishov (“Infidelities”) for TV3 Channel, flies the flag for Russia in Official Competition.

Series Mania’s International Panorama features the world premiere of Mar Coll’s family tragicomedy “Killing the Father,” from Telefonica’s Movistar +.

Besides “Ad Vitam,” other anticipated series set to compete in French Competition include “Thanksgiving,” a series created, by Nicolas Saada, nwho directed “Taj Mahal” which played at Venice. It is produced by Capa Drama, the well-established outfit behind “Versailles” and “Braquo.” Also in French competition is “Insoupçonnable,” a foreseeably gritty crime drama created by “Spiral” writer Virginie Brac, reversioning Allan Cubitt’s hit British series “The Fall.”

9TH SERIES MANIA, APRIL 27 -MAY 5, 2018

Series Mania 2018 Official Competition

“Ad Vitam,” (Thomas Cailley, France)

“American Woman,” (Alex Hardcastle, U.S.A.)

“An Ordinary Woman,” (Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov, Russia)

“Autonomies,” (Yehonatan Indursky, Ori Elon, Israel)

“Il Miracolo,” (Niccolò Ammaniti, Italy)

“Mystery Road,” (Rachel Perkins, Australia)

“On The Spectrum,” (Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman, Israel)

“The Rain,” (Jannik Tai Mosholt, Christian Potalivo, Esben Toft Jacobsen, Denmark)

“The Split,” (Abi Morgan, U.K.)

“Warrior,” (Christoffer Boe, Denmark)

French Competition

“Aux Animaux la guerre,” (Alain Tasma)

“Insoupçonnable,” (Fred Garson, Christophe Lamotte)

“Kepler(s),” (Jean-Yves Arnaud, Yoann Legave)

“Maman a tort,” (François Velle)

“Nu,” (Oliver Fox)

“Thanksgiving,” (Nicolas Saada )

“Vingt-cinq,” (Bryan Marciano)

Best of the U.S.

“9-1-1,” (Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear)

“Barry,” (Alec Berg, Bill Hader)

“Counterpart,” (Justin Marks)

“Here and Now,” (Alan Ball)

“The Chi,” (Lena Waithe)

“The Good Doctor,” (David Shore)

“The Looming Tower,” (Dan Futterman, Alex Gibney)

“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel,” (Amy Sherman-Palladino)

International Panorama

“Arthur’s Law,” (Christian Zübert, Germany)

“Come Home,” (Danny Brocklehurst, U.K.)

“Fenix,” (Shariff Korver, Marco van Geffen, Netherlands)

“Greyzone,” (Oskar Soderlund, Morten Dragsted, Rasmus Thorsen, Denmark)

“Harem,” (Anat Barzilai, Hadar Galron, Gadi Taub, Israel)

“Hubert and Fanny,” (Richard Blaimert, Canada)

“Killing the Father,” (Mar Coll, Spain)

“Kiri,” (Jack Thorne, U.K.)

“Kiss Me First,” (Bryan Elsley, U.K.)

“Liberty,” (Denmark, Asger Leth)

“McMafia,” (Hossein Amini, James Watkins, U.K.)

“Romper Stomper,” (Geoffrey Wright, Dan Edwards, John Edwards, Australia)

“The City and the City,” (Tom Shankland, U.K.)

“The Counted,” (Inna Orkina, Russia)

“The Day,” (Jonas Geirnaert, Julie Mahieu, Belgium)

“The Disappearance,” (Normand Daneau, Geneviève Simard, Canada)

“The Oil Fund,” (Harald Zwart, Tom Guldbrandsen, Norway)*

“Un Gallo para Esculapio,” (Bruno Stagnaro, Argentina)

“Yocho (Invasion),” (Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Japan)